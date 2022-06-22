Lo Silva leaks possible new Atlético shirt with Adidas; Look

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Lo Silva replied to the congratulations video this Wednesday (22) and allegedly leaked Atlético shirt with Adidas

Former defender and current member of Atltico’s base technical commission, Leonardo Silva allegedly leaked Galo shirt for the current season. On Wednesday afternoon (22), the former player reposted a video, published by his wife on social media, in which the white-and-white uniform sponsored by sports supplier Adidas appeared.

Just like the traditional Atletico outfits, the open-faced shirt is striped vertically, however, this one is predominantly white and gray. There are three black bands on the shoulder – standard marks on uniforms designed by Adidas.

The shirt is expected to be released in July. Superesportes found that its value should have a price of R$ 299.99. The amount standardized by the supplier, which charges the same for Flamengo, Internacional and Cruzeiro uniforms, for example.

Initially, shirts number 1 and 2 will be released. Later, the club will release two more shirts. The details of these last uniforms are kept by Alvinegro.

Le Coq shirts

The jersey of the historic 2021 season has been used by Atltico. The club chose not to make a new release for 2022, as the contract with French supplier Le Coq Sportif expires at the end of the first half.

Last year’s uniforms are being sold at a discount to Atletico fans. On the Shopping da Massa website, the club’s official sales portal, members of Galo na Veia can buy the shirts with a 30% discount, while other fans can purchase them with a 25% discount.