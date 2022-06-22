Lucas Moura says the plan to return is ‘medium term’

Lucas Moura, from Tottenham, participated in the podcast ‘Denílson Show’, presented by the former player and Chico Garcia, and commented on the possibility of returning to São Paulo, his training club.

“I have one more year on my contract, but with the option to extend it for another year and the club has to notify this until December. , to return to São Paulo, because I am 29 years old and I still have a lot of wood to burn in Europe”, he said.

Despite this, the player revealed his desire to continue for a few more years in European football. The project, however, does not rule out the Tricolor in the future.

“So, in a year or two, when my contract ends with Tottenham, and I’m free on the market, the possibility of returning to São Paulo increases. If I leave Tottenham and I don’t have any offers from Europe’s elite, because I’m competitive and I want to play in the big competitions, then the chance of returning to São Paulo is greater”, he added.

Former player Denílson commented on the project, noting that in the short term, the permanence of the former tricolor in European football is practically certain. “You play another three years playing in Europe.”

Lucas debuted for São Paulo in August 2010 and stayed at the club until December 2012, when he was traded to Paris Saint-Germain. In all, there were 128 games and 33 goals scored with the São Paulo team’s shirt, winning the Copa Sudamericana (2012).