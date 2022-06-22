Man seeks treatment for big toe, discovers terminal tumor

A consultation for a pain in the right big toe ended up leading to the diagnosis of a terminal tumor for a retiree from the United States, according to the newspaper “New York Post”.
Richard Bernstein, 42, had had the pain for five years and thought it was a fracture, but was diagnosed with a large tumor in the kidney and a tumor thrombus, a tumor that extends into a blood vessel.
The exam, referred to a urologist, also identified a thrombus (blood clot) that grew through the renal vein and filled the vena cava, which drains blood to the heart, and had 99% of the coronary arteries blocked, in addition to the liver almost going into bankruptcy.
“He (the doctor) told me I had four days to live,” Bernstein told the New York Post.
After 12 hours of a complex and married surgery between doctors of different specialties, the tumor and thrombus were removed and a heart bypass was performed.
With the tumor removed, doctors have ruled out, for now, the need for chemotherapy in Bernstein, who is already walking alone and is recovering from the surgery.
“My advice is that no one gives up on seeking a diagnosis if something bothers you. Trust your instinct,” she said.