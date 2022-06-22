Margot Robbie’s Deepfake on Tiktok scares the resemblance to the actress

A TikTok account called Unreal Margot started posting short videos created with Margot Robbie’s deepfake techniques. The profile of unknown author produces fake but incredibly realistic content about the star famous for playing Harley Quinn in DC Comics movies.

The account does not try to impersonate her and the biography even makes it clear that it is a parody of the actress, but many people are scared by the “truth” of the images. The mannerisms, facial expressions and even the physical type are very reminiscent of Robbie.

@unreal_margot Good morning, my sweets! #margotrobbie #charliesangels #outfit #fyp ♬ follow liz sanchez if you are hot – LIZ SANCHEZ

In one of the most recent videos, Margot fake dances, changes clothes with a kick and creates a viral based on Charlie’s Angel franchise. In another, the character has a bottle of rosé wine and two glasses in her hands, while the caption suggests a “digital detox”.

The profile has 334 thousand followers and accumulates more than 1.7 million likes, with thousands of comments. There are six videos already published, two of which have more than 10 million views, a clear reflection of the popularity of the actress’s fake profile.

Many people comment as if it were an official profile, praising the actress for her beauty or performance. However, other viewers pointed to the hoax to warn the unsuspecting.

@unreal_margot Why do they do this? #margotrobbie #familylife #funny #fyp ♬ Baby Work It – Your Favorite Garçon

Realistic deepfake

The difficulty in identifying deepfakes is a reality in today’s world. With increasingly advanced techniques, montages are increasingly indistinguishable — and dangerous, because they could put people in false situations. Politicians, artists, activists and other public figures are exposed to this type of online scam.

Concern about the subject is growing to the point that researchers are looking to create artificial intelligences (AIs) capable of identifying manipulation. When the deepfake is done well, identifying it with the naked eye is an almost impossible mission, so machines can be allies.

Recently, researchers at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia developed a study showing that both AI and deepfakes can expose people looking for relationships on the internet to very dangerous romantic scams. According to scientists, scams involving Australian users looking for online dating earned criminals US$131 million (almost R$630 million at the current price) in 2020 alone.