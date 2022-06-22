Mason’s Glove had explosive sales

Receive!!! A meteoric success on the internet, Iran Santana Alves, the popular Glova de Pedreiro, is the portrait of what the advertising market and consumers have been absorbing the most today: digital influence. The trajectory of the 20-year-old boy who conquered the world of football today makes history with each new publication, reaching exponential numbers on today’s main platforms. But how much in revenue has Glova de Pedreiro done with so little time of fame?

An investigation carried out by the LeoDias column with a source from the influence marketing area who came to probe a quote in Luva’s media, showed very high numbers about its first impacts with major brands. The beginning was so promising, that even without exclusivity with any company, its first big billing was R$ 300 thousand. Want more?

The explosion came shortly after, two months ago, when the young Bahian turned Amazon Prime Video’s consumer dream to publicizing the streaming service’s sporting events menu. The contract earned him no less than R$1 million.

Where did that money go?

What remains to be understood is how all this money was managed. Until last Sunday (19/6), the career of the talented tiktoker was under the umbrella of ASJ Consultoria, owned by businessman Allan Jesus. But relations, it seems, were extreme, and both Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus, when sought after by the column, opted for silence.

Abusive contracts for young people from the periphery is a common case

This may not be the case with Iran, but this same source in the column, who draws from extensive experience in the field of influencers who project themselves from the periphery, guarantees that many times, due to lack of information, these young people end up hostage to quite abusive contracts. that prevent them from achieving greater goals.

“I’ve seen contracts where 80% belonged to the entrepreneur and only 20% went to the artist. Or even not having received any transfer from the entrepreneur, which unfortunately happens a lot too. Big brands, for those with knowledge in the field, sign a contract with payments for 90, 120 or even 180 days”, informs the professional, with more than 8 years in the market acting as consultancy and digital marketing.

Pepsi virtual store and pampering

Luva de Pedreiro still makes money with a virtual store on the internet, with almost 1 million followers and a verification seal, where it sells personalized products. This way of capitalizing on success has become his main source of independent income ever since. Loja do Luva was launched during the program Encontro (Globo), in one of the most expensive slots on TV in Brazil. The success was so great that even without a good staff, in the morning of the next day it was no longer possible to access the virtual store.

The Pedreiro Glove even won a hefty sum from Pepsi to go to France and watch the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League. In a recent interview with the website Lance!, sports marketing specialist Bernardo Pontes said that young people are what the market is currently looking for.

“Many companies have stopped investing in traditional media vehicles to connect directly with their audience through influencers, in this case, sports. With my experience in the market, I see that you have an intelligent content construction, and not just a publication”, pointed out the partner of ALOB Sports.

