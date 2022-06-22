Meet the Sparrows and their powers

Sparrow Academy is in the new season of The Umbrella Academy (photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

Now available on Netflix’s Brazilian catalog, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is making waves on social media. In addition to bringing back the unforgettable family of heroes, the new episodes introduce the Sparrow Academy – an intriguing new group of super-powered youths.

‘With the death of their father, brothers with extraordinary powers are reunited and discover surprising family secrets – plus an imminent threat to humanity’, states the official synopsis of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

Based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel B, The Umbrella Academy has Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castaeda and other stars in its main cast.

We’ve explained everything you need to know about Sparrow Academy in The Umbrella Academy below – meet the new characters and their special powers.

Justin Cornwell – Marcus Hargreeves (Number 1)

Marcus Hargreeves for the Sparrows what Luther for the Umbrellas. The character described as ‘charming, strong and buff’. He is also honest, virtuous and disciplined, known for his great self-confidence. The character’s powers, as might be expected, involve the super strength.

American actor Justin Cornwell famous for playing the younger version of Jeronimus Jangle in the Netflix movie Jingle Jangle. He also has an important role in the crime series Training Day, shown on CBS.

Justin H. Min – Ben Hargreeves (Number 2)

Justin H. Min, the performer of Number 6 at Umbrella Academy, also plays Number 2 at Sparrow Academy. The character has the same powers as the original Ben, but described by Netflix as ‘a pragmatic and Machiavellian strategist’, willing to do anything to ensure the leadership of his organization.

The Umbrella Academy represents the best-known project of Justin H. Min’s career. In addition to acting in the hit Netflix, the actor has small roles in series such as New Amsterdam: A New Life, Faking It and Pure Genius.

Britne Oldford – Fei Hargreeves (Number 3)

Adorned with an enigmatic pair of spectacles, Fei Hargreeves has a great affinity for crows. The character leads a solitary existence, and is considered intelligent and calculating. Fei has no eyes, but her powers involve using birds to scout enemies and attack opponents.

Born in Canada, Britne Oldford is known for performances in several American TV series. The actress, for example, plays Kit Walker in American Horror Story: Asylum. She is also in productions like Skins and Hunters.

Jake Epstein – Alphonso Hargreeves (Number 4)

Alphonso is definitely one of the most interesting members of the Sparrow Academy. The sarcastic character carries on his face and body the memories of his countless battles. Therefore, he appears as a deformed figure. The bizarre look is a reflection of the hero’s powers.

The new character of The Umbrella Academy is a kind of ‘human voodoo doll’. That is: all physical attacks made against the hero are aimed at enemies. Actor Jake Epstein famous for acting in series like Degrassi: Next Generation, Designated Survivor and Suits.

Genesis Rodriguez – Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5)

Sloane Hargreeves, Number 5 at Sparrow Academy, is very different from Number 5 at Umbrella Academy. According to Netflix’s official description, the character is ‘a romantic and dreamy young woman’, who wants to challenge her family’s control.

Sloane has the power to control gravity. In this way, the character can levitate and move objects with her mind. Actress Genesis Rodriguez famous for performances in films and series in Spanish. On Netflix, Rodriguez is part of the voice cast of the series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Cazzie David – Jayme Hargreeves (Number 6)

Jayme Hargreeves has one of the most interesting powers in Sparrow Academy. The character manages to ‘spit’ a dangerous poison. Upon contact with the victim’s skin, this substance causes terrible hallucinations. Jayme is also described as ‘silent and fatal’. She cultivates a great friendship with Alphonso.

Cazzie David created and starred in the web series Eight Sixed, launched in 2017. The actress is the eldest daughter of Larry David, an actor and comedian known for hits such as Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Umbrella Academy represents the actress’s first major role.

Christopher Hargreeves (Number 7)

In season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Christopher Hargreeves is not played by an actor. In fact, the character is a sort of graphical computation cube. It is described as ‘a telekinetic cube of unknown origin’.

The character has the power to cause intense cold and induce a terrible panic attack. The Cube serves as a sort of oracle for the Sparrow Academy, acting to resolve the family’s conflicts. According to Netflix’s description, Number 7 is ‘trustworthy and loyal’.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is now available on Netflix.

