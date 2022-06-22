Meet the Xiaomi Book S: tablet with Windows 11 and Snapdragon processor

This Tuesday (21) the tablet was launched Xiaomi Book S. The differential of this tablet is that it uses a processor based on the Arm architecture (Snapdragon) and has the Windows 11 operating system installed. In addition, it is a 2-in-1 device, that is, it can be used both as a tablet and as a notebook. . Know all the details of this new release from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Book S Hardware

Let’s start by talking about the internal components. O Xiaomi Book S features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor, which features eight processing cores. This chip was specifically designed by Qualcomm to run Windows. But Xiaomi could have used the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, which is the most current model and with more firepower. But that would likely make the device more expensive.

Despite this being the great differential of the Xiaomi Book S, it is not the first time that the industry has seen a device with an Arm processor running Windows. the own Microsoft have such devices. This is the case of the Surface Pro X, which is also 2 in 1.

The Xiaomi Book S also has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage via SSD. This set should give a very acceptable performance for most users.

good quality screen

The Xiaomi Book S screen is also very interesting and attracts attention. It is 12.4 inches and uses an IPS LCD panel. The resolution is 2560 x 1600 pixels, the maximum brightness is 500 nits (which is pretty strong) and the panel is still capable of displaying 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Oh! And it even has Gorilla Glass 3 protection!

And what is the reason for having such a beautiful screen? The answer lies precisely in the proposal of the device, which is to function as a tablet and also as a notebook. A tablet, by itself, should already have a good quality screen as a priority. And that need increases even more when this tablet can be used as a notebook.

For this, the user must attach a keyboard for this purpose. Unfortunately, the accessory does not come with the tablet. You need to buy it separately. The same goes for the Xiaomi Smart Pen, which is also compatible with the Book S.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the other details of the Xiaomi Book S. It has Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB-C port. The rear camera is 13 megapixels and the front is 5 megapixels. The battery, in turn, is 35 Wh and comes with a 65 W fast charger.

price and availability

Unfortunately, the Xiaomi Book S tablet was only released for the European market. The suggested price for the old continent is 699 euros, around R$ 3,800 in direct conversion. The keyboard costs 149 euros (about R$800) and the Xiaomi Smart Pen costs 99 euros (about R$530).

Along with the Xiaomi Book S tablet, the Chinese giant also launched the Mi Band 7, which was officially revealed last month. A pity that neither of the two products has a release date in Brazil.