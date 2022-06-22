Microsoft, NVIDIA and Meta will participate in an event to regulate the metaverse

Sony, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Epic Games and, of course, Meta, are some of the companies that will be present at The Metaverse Standards Forum, which will debate solutions to regulate the metaverse. As we know, the metaverse is the wave of the moment, but there is not, or was not, an institution to regulate the guidelines of this novelty.

Announced this Tuesday (21), the Metaverse Standards Forum is an event that will take place in July and will have the presence of large companies whose focus is to increase cooperation regarding the interoperability of the standards necessary to create an open metaverse.

In this way, the event will address the reason if the lack of interoperability between companies is responsible for delaying the emergence of the metaverse open to all. Who will hold the Metaverse Standards Forum is a group formed by Standards Development Organizations (SDOs – Standards Development Organization) for software, web, cloud computing and other areas.

The event will be presented by the Khronos Group, a non-profit consortium of more than 170 member companies that creates and regulates standards for interoperability in virtual and augmented reality, as well as machine learning and other categories.

Regulating the metaverse is necessary due to the union of several technologies

Neil Trevett, president of the Khronos Group, said it was necessary to regulate the metaverse, after all, many technologies will be united for the emergence of the virtual environment. So, according to Trevett, it takes “a constellation of interoperability standards, created and maintained by many SDOs.”

Therefore, the event will also discuss how to accelerate the work of these organizations in defining and evolving the standards needed for the metaverse together with the mentioned companies, such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, Sony and Meta.

“The purpose of the Metaverse Standards Forum, therefore, is to foster cooperation based on consensual decisions among various SDOs and companies to define and align requirements and priorities for metaverse standards.”

Incidentally, these companies are some of the founding members of the event, but this does not mean in a project available only to the giants. According to the organization’s website, any company can participate in the event for free.

This is because the intention is also to discuss projects still in their initial stages, as well as to carry out interactive activities, in addition to developing “consistent” terminology and guidelines to regulate the metaverse.

“Forum activities will be developed based on the needs and interests of its members and, as such, may involve diverse domains of technology, such as 3D rendering, Virtual and Augmented Reality, content creation by user, avatars, identity managers, privacy and financial transactions”.

In addition to Microsoft, NVIDIA, Sony and Meta, there are members from various sectors, such as IKEA, for example.

