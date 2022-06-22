Microsoft restricts public access to facial recognition tools – Época Negócios

+



Microsoft tool that claims to identify emotions will have restrictions (Photo: Playback)

THE Microsoft announced on Tuesday (21) that it will gradually remove or restrict public access to its facial recognitionknown as Azure Face. The decision is part of a broad review of the company’s artificial intelligence ethics policies.

The new standards adopted by the company underscore its responsibility to find out who uses its services and greater oversight over where these tools are applied.

One of the restricted tools is the one that claims to identify a person’s emotion from videos and photos, which has been criticized by psychologists and health professionals. Another feature that will be removed is the one that claims to be able to visually identify attributes such as gender, age, smile, beard, hair and makeup.

“Experts inside and outside the company have highlighted the lack of scientific consensus on defining emotions, the problems with pervasive outcomes, and the privacy concerns surrounding this type of tool,” Microsoft’s Chief AI Director Natasha Crampton wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

In practice, from now on, users will have to sign up to use Azure Face, telling Microsoft exactly how, where and for what purpose the systems will be used. Some use cases with less harmful potential (such as automatically blurred faces in images and videos) will remain open access.

The features will no longer be offered to new customers as of Tuesday, while existing customers will have their access revoked on June 30, 2023.

The company even said it plans to introduce similar restrictions to Custom Neural Voice, which lets you create AI voices based on recordings of real people (aka audio deepfake).

Seeing AI

Despite the revision of these tools, the Seeing AI app, which uses machine vision to describe the world to people with visual impairments, remains available. Microsoft believes that emotion recognition can be useful for controlled accessibility scenarios. It is unclear whether these tools will be used in new products of the kind.

