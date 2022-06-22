Model found dead in suitcase in Russia ‘predicted’ her death

A Russian model and influencer, who became well known on the networks as a critic of President Vladimir Putin, whose body was found in a suitcase apparently “predicted” his own death in a haunting video just days before he died.

Gretta Vedler, 23, who also did sex shows, disappeared in February 2021 while staying at a hotel in Moscow (Russia) before starting a new life in Bali (Indonesia).

The corpse was found in the suitcase more than a year after she had disappeared, far from the hotel. Gretta even wrote on social media that Putin’s effort to “strengthen Russia’s integrity” would end in tears.

Now it has been revealed that Gretta “predicted” that the worst would happen to him just a few days before he disappeared in a video she secretly filmed at the hotel reception and sent to a friend.

Gretta Vedler’s body was found in a suitcase Photo: Reproduction

The footage appears to have been recorded with Gretta’s cell phone. The device was kept under the reception desk so that hotel staff could not see it.

In the footage, she can be heard saying, according to “Sun”‘s translation:

“I’m from number 708. I was screaming, I was threatened with murder, but no one came to my rescue.”

“Why? You’ll understand that if something happens to me”she continued.

Gretta Vedler Photo: Reproduction

The hotel manager then says something inaudible before Gretta continues:

“Remember his name.”

She then said her boyfriend’s name, Dmitry Korovin, several times as her future killer.

According to the official investigation, there is no link between Gretta’s criticism of Putin and the assassination.

Dmitry, 23, admitted to having her strangled to death, after fighting over money, according to his testimony. He told interrogators that spent three nights in a hotel room with the corpse of Gretta before stuffing it into a new suitcase and driving about 450 kilometers to the Lipetsk region, where she left it in the trunk of a car.

The friend, who was not identified by local media, said he had met with Dmitry on a few occasions.

“I didn’t like him. First, it was immediately clear that this person is unpredictable, unprincipled, and dangerous. Second, I’m sure, he understood perfectly well what Gretta was doing. But he didn’t stop her. And he took advantage of it. the fact that she earns a lot of money”amended.

Gretta complained about her boyfriend constantly asking her for money and not paying her back, the friend said.

“Dima (Dmitry’s nickname) had a problem: drugs. Gretta used various substances with him for a while, but then stopped.”declared.

Despite the huge debt (which would be in more than R$ 100 thousand), Gretta did not end the relationship.

The friend told police that on the day of the model’s death, the couple had argued about Gretta’s clients.