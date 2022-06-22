More than 380 dogs rescued en route to China for meat festival

THE Chinese police intercepted a truck carrying 386 dogs for slaughter at the annual dog meat festival in Yulin, in the south of the country. The start of the contest was scheduled for this Tuesday.

Images from the site, says the Guardian, showed the animals crammed into awkward wire cages. Upon discovering the truck last weekend, animal activists feared the dogs had infectious diseases and reported it to the authorities, using the country’s legislation on epidemic prevention,

Lin Xiong, one of the activists who saw the truck being stopped by the police, recalled the moment. “It was horrible to see so many dogs in such a terrible state, it was like a truck from hell for these poor animals… The slaughter for dog meat brings shame to our country and so we will continue to fight until we end this suffering”.

Activists who were involved in the rescue described the dogs as being of all breeds, sizes and health conditions. Which gives the idea that they will have been stolen from houses, as well as picked up on the street.

After the intervention of the police, the animals were quarantined.

The Yulin Dog Meat Festival draws a small crowd every year. In 2020, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs commented on the matter, recalling that dogs are not “cattle” to eat, but companion animals. The number of “appreciators” has been decreasing.

