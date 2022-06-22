Morgane Bujoli chosen as Daniela Melchior’s duo in the “Furious Speed” saga

“One more week. Let me introduce you to my partner Morgane.” This is how, on her Instagram page, the 25-year-old Portuguese actress presents her duo in the tenth film of the “Furious Speed” saga. The phrase is accompanied by a photograph of the two, who are in London to participate in the filming of the film entitled “Fast X”, dressed alike. The film will also be shot in Portugal, specifically Vila Real, Viseu and Lisbon.

Morgane Bujoli, 27, is a French actress who has several years of experience as a duo who replaces the lead actress in the most dangerous scenes in films, series or other television formats. Its portfolio includes French television series such as “Camping Paradis” (2006), a comedy by Michel Alexandre, “Le temps est assassin” (2019), a thriller directed by Claude-Michel Rome, and the film by Wissam Charaf “Souvenir unforgettable d’un ami” (2018).

Trained at the Cours Florent theater and music school and in combat choreography at the Lee Fight School in Paris, she is a very sporty actress, who excels in horseback riding, rifle shooting, kick boxing, boxing, climbing and swimming. on the Harvey Stein Association website, the agency that represents it.

“It is a great honor to be the duo of the beautiful and very talented Daniela. She is the most loving and hardworking woman,” writes the French actress on Instagram.

This is just one of the publications that Daniela Melchior makes on Instagram. In May, she posted a photograph where she hugged Vin Diesel and read: “Proud to be a part of this amazing project that is not just a movie. It’s an experience, it’s a legacy. Thank you Vin Diesel for making me feel every bit on and off set. Now buckle up and expect the unexpected.”

The movie “Fast X” is expected to premiere on May 19, 2023 in the United States. Details about the plot have not yet been revealed, but it is known that, in addition to Daniela Melchior, the cast includes actors such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, among many others.