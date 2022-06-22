Mother goes viral when she takes a fall during Sports Day at her daughter’s school

A woman ended up stealing all the attention during Sports Day at her daughter’s school in Basildon (Essex, England).

Katie Hannaford, 36, joined other mothers, invited by their daughters, to run in a field, in an event that took place last week.

the english one, who wore a dress or ran barefootstarted badly, but, in an attempt to recover, ended up taking a tumble. Katie fell with full face in the grass. To worsen, ended up showing off her thong panties in front of other parents, teachers and students.

“I was humiliated, but what to do? I showed my panties, which is obviously embarrassing, but you just have to admit it. Looking back, it’s hilarious. Definitely the funniest thing I’ve ever done in my life!”said Katie, according to the “Daily Star”.

Woman falls while running in contest invited by daughter in England Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

Katie herself posted the video on Facebook, which went viral on social media.

“The kids got more from Sports Day than they bargained for. If you couldn’t laugh at yourself then what’s the point of life? I’m sorry kids and all the people who saw it”she wrote.