MP by Tiranolira Rex and the mess he and Bolsonaro, his subject, cause – 06/21/2022

The Speaker of the House, Tiranolira rex — also known as Arthur Lira (PP-AL) when at rest —, now wants the government to resort to the instrument of the Provisional Measure, it is not known whether one or more, to intervene in state-owned companies. It intends to change, for example, Law 13,303, approved during the interim term of the Temer government, which keeps state-owned companies more or less — much more or less — immune to the appetite of the parties. According to the deputy, public and mixed companies have become almost autonomous beings. And, as you know, if the issue is autonomy, of course he is against it.

It is yet another contribution by this gentleman to the confusion. The international price parity applied by Petrobras is not provided for in any law. It was a decision taken by the company’s command in 2016. To put an end to the practice, it would suffice for the government to use the majority it has and say: “It’s not like that anymore”.

Of course this would have effects on the market. I’m not an enthusiast of the model, I’ve already said, but an eventual change cannot be made like that, based on the roars (or whatever the name of the sound they produce) of Jair Bolsonaro and Tiranolira Rex.

ABSURD AS ROUTINE

Absurdity has become part of our routine. Even the press, to a certain extent, is getting used to the nonsense. The article written by Lira in Folha is among the greatest absurdities in history produced by a member of the Brazilian Parliament. And for him, almost everything came out in the pee. The reaction fell far short of gravity. Among other niceties, he defended that the relatives of the company’s directors are also persecuted. It’s not worth asking where the Attorney General’s Office is.

After José Mauro Coelho decided to resign from the presidency of Petrobras, Lira managed his bloodthirsty passions, but not much. There are still smaller dinosaurs, her allies, collecting signatures for a CPI. Last night, he himself had to remind himself that it takes a “determined fact” to open a commission of inquiry. If so, which one would it be? It is evident that there is not. But Bolsonaro, his subject, would like to see a commission in operation because he thinks it would absolve him of responsibility in the case of fuel increases.

The disorder that Lira helps to promote in the country is impressive. Although he has never been characterized by languidness, he has never been said to be stupid. Quite the opposite. But running the Chamber like a Louis 14 is certainly messing with his judgment. He got used to running the country his way. Tyrannolira begins to feel unattainable.

It was always thought that he would suck the fruit of Bolsonarism to the core, but that he would not endorse the madness of the official representative. I don’t trust that belief. The legislative package to lower the price of fuel is, in fact, a tax bomb. And it is entirely under the care of Lira and Ciro Nogueira, the Minister of the Civil House.

Both have convinced themselves that they are above good and evil and that they will remain in power, whoever the president is. They start to get reckless. Lira ignores, for example, that all this bullshit against Petrobras causes losses. And there are certainly smart asses who win. In due course, I believe, all this must be cleared up.

The Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation into the scandals involving Petrobras. Well, even if I disagree with the pricing policy, I ask: what does the company have to do with it? It was harvested by the alluvium.

Lira threatened an investigation that would extend to family members of Petrobras directors. If one day it becomes clear whether someone made money with the seesaw of Petrobras, it would be advisable to have the diligence to see if people like Tiranolira Rex and Bolsonaro profited from the mess.

TO FINISH

The appointment of Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, trained in social communication, to the presidency of Petrobras is illegal and constitutes an act that characterizes a deviation from purpose. It does not meet the requirements of Article 17 of Law 13,303, namely:

Art. 17. The members of the Board of Directors and those appointed to the positions of director, including president, general director and chief executive officer, will be chosen from among citizens of unblemished reputation and well-known knowledge, and alternatively, one of the requirements of the items “a”, “b” and “c” of item I and, cumulatively, the requirements of items II and III:

I – have professional experience of at least:

a) 10 (ten) years, in the public or private sector, in the area of ​​activity of the public company or mixed capital company or in a related area to that for which they are appointed in a higher management role; or

b) 4 (four) years holding at least one of the following positions:

1. Management position or senior management position in a company of similar size or corporate purpose to that of a public company or mixed capital company, being understood as a superior management position that located in the 2 (two) highest non-statutory hierarchical levels of the company;

2. position in a commission or position of trust equivalent to DAS-4 or higher, in the public sector;

3. position of professor or researcher in the public company’s or mixed capital company’s areas of activity;

c) 4 (four) years of experience as a self-employed professional in an activity directly or indirectly linked to the area of ​​operation of the public company or mixed capital company;

II – have an academic background compatible with the position for which they were appointed.

He would also have a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University. Even if the information turns out to be true, it is not enough to meet legal requirements.

Lira has a solution for such cases: change the law.

And so, with the eventual change and luck smiling on her, Tiranolira Rex will also take care of state-owned and mixed-capital companies.

“But doesn’t he want privatization?”

Yes, he’s already privatized the Budget — it’s his and his gang — and now he wants to take care of the rest. The only one who can grant him so much power is a weak president, persecuted by impeachment: Bolsonaro.

And Lira wants him re-elected so he can continue to rule.