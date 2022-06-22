Ms actress. Marvel tells how she met Tom Hiddleston in a fun moment

The actress Iman Vellaniprotagonist of the series Ms. Marvel revealed that he met Tom Hiddleston at a very fun time during the filming of the series.

She said that the recordings of Ms. Marvel took place very close to the place where Hiddleston was also filming Loki.

“We recorded Ms. Marvel Close of Loki and Spider-Man: No Return Home. I had been there for two weeks, so I said to the head of security at Marvel, ‘Barry, I’ve been there for two weeks and I still haven’t found any of the Toms.'” “15 minutes later he came over and said, ‘Tom Hiddleston wants to meet you.’ I was in my pajamas that day. It was scary, but he’s the nicest guy ever.” “He ended up staying at our apartment for a while. We train with Tom Hiddleston! We would go with him to the gym and all of a sudden we were doing everything together,” she said.

She also talked about her relationship with Brie Larson backstage at the marvels

The actress spoke with ScreenRant and revealed that contact with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris it was special. She said it’s like the two of them are big sisters to her.

‎“They are like my older sisters. They are very easy to work with, and they really take care of me. They are super protective, and I was so grateful for that, because I felt super intimidated when I was going to film.” “I was the youngest, the rookie, and all I could think about was, ‘I need to be able to provide what they need to make a convincing scene.’ He understands? I I didn’t want to disappoint them,” said Iman. “‎I think it worked really well, and it was honestly super fun filming next to them.”, he concluded.

Actress defended character from fans’ attack

On the internet, some fans accused the series of exaggerating the changes in the protagonist’s powers, however, the interpreter of Kamala Khan said that, contrary to what many are thinking, the approach remains faithful to the comics.

“I’m very possessive of Kamala. I think we stayed true to what the comics brought us. The themes have always been about identity and about fitting in with the 50 million things that make Kamala who she is.” “In my understanding, she could shoot sausages out of her fingers, as long as she continues on this journey of self-discovery,” explained the actress.

