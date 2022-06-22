Ms Marvel: Episode 3 Now Available on Disney Plus

Episode 3 of the series is coming soon to Disney Plus Ms Marveland the details you can check below.

In the last episode, we had a little training of Kamala with her friend to try to hone her powers, and we noticed that it worked out in the end.

The story of a young man’s “infatuation” with someone who is not his best friend is common in most lives, and the series uses this to create a comedic tone in the episode.

In the end, our main character ends up running from the police, but ends up getting into the car of her crush, whose mother is someone who wants to ask Kamala some questions.

The new episode explores that consequence, and we may have some limits, and even more in-depth training from Ms Marvel.

The plot follows an inclusive story about coming of age and the challenges that bring great powers to Kamala Khan.

Watch the promo for the episode below:

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 3 of the Ms Marvel series now, only on Disney Plus.