Natalie Portman teases her role in Avengers: Endgame

Actress Natalie Portman appeared for a few seconds in Avengers: Endgame, something she’s very grateful for, and plays with the experience.

talking to the Variety (Via ScreenRant), Natalie Portman says he participates in MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame it’s like having vacation photos you never took.

“It was very easy for me. I mean, it’s always amazing to see yourself, even if just for a split second, in a Marvel movie, because you’re in places you’ve never been before. It’s like seeing vacation pictures you never took or something.” – It says portman.

Natalie Portman is returning to the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, after not playing the character in the franchise. Thor for 9 years.

READ TOO:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding his ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.