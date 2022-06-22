Neon launches function that allows you to spend over the limit

Neon customers gain a chance to spend over the limit. Fintech releases extra limit of up to 50% of the total. See how it works

Thinking of increasingly supporting its customers on the way to credit, the Neon digital account provides the Elastic Limita function that allows approval of new transactions even after the credit card limit has been reached.

The concession is approved based on an analysis of the client’s profile, having as a starting point its initial limit. That is: there is a credit analysis and the amount that can be released or not varies from client to client.

Neon can release extra limit up to 50%

“The functionality aims to offer greater credit flexibility to the customer who, in some cases, needs a higher limit for certain purchases. The Elastic Limit can be our customer’s ally in their credit purchases”, explains Marcelo Haddad, Head of Products at Neon.

The new function is not the approval of a new credit card limit, but a little push to help with some one-off and extremely important expense. The function can be activated in the Neon app, however, to have access to this additional, it depends on an assessment of the customer’s credit profile and, for those contemplated, the additional amount can be up to 50% of their current limit.

To activate, just enter the Neon app, enter the “Credit” tab, then click on “Available limit” and activate the “elastic limit” function. From there, the customer who, for example, has spent 80% of his monthly limit and needs to make an emergency purchase on credit that will give more than 100%, with the elastic limit on, he will be able to make this purchase without worry.

about neon

Neon is a Brazilian fintech founded in 2016 whose mission is to unite technology and design to redesign and simplify people’s financial experience, reduce inequalities, showing simpler and fairer financial paths. With more than 15 million customers, including individuals and companies, Neon recently raised around R$1.6 billion in series D, fully invested by the Spanish bank BBVA.

