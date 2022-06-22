Netflix and producer speak about deaths behind the scenes of the series – Jornal do Oeste

Last week, an accident behind the scenes of the series The Chosen One caused the death of actors Juan Francisco González Aguilar and Raymundo Garduño Cruz and left six people injured.

The case took place in Mexico and the team members were in a van on the way to the airport. To Deadline, Netflix and producer Redrum spoke about what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and those injured during this unfortunate accident,” the streaming service said in a statement.

“All of us at the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday while in transit from Santa Rosalía, in the state of Baja California, to the local airport,” the producer said.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and we closely support all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and witness reports indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

Filming of the series has been interrupted since the accident. The Chosen One is a production that follows the life of a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is the incarnation of Jesus Christ.