Neto counters Deyverson and harshly criticizes the former Palmeiras player

Striker Deyverson did not directly mention Neto’s name, but irritated the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’ after saying yesterday, in his participation in the ‘Fala, Brasólho’ podcast, that the person he was talking about called himself an idol and ace, but never won anything.

“Abel is number one. There’s no way to fight with the man. There are some guys who come to talk about Abel. Everyone understands who I’m talking about, right?”, began Deyverson.

“What did he win? Who did he score? I’m not a star, but I scored for Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, played in the Copa del Rey final, scored in the Libertadores title. Put the ball down. Talk less. Talk a lot and forget about it.” to talk about him,” he added.

Last night, Neto used his social networks to counter the player’s claims and said that in a few months no one will remember Deyverson’s existence.

“They gave football Liminha space to talk nonsense and value his ‘incredible’ feats of brainless pereba. Hey Zé Ruela, I’m not the one who says I’m an idol! It’s the fans and the walk of fame of the BIGGEST team in Brazil. months no one will know you exist. Believe me,” wrote the presenter.

“By the way, Liminha, the brainless one, is there with some of my nearly 200 career goals. Numbers that, by the way, you are far from achieving in today’s ridiculous football,” he added.

Deyverson has been free on the ball market since Palmeiras decided not to renew their contract.

He was the hero of the Copa Libertadores 2021 title, against Flamengo, and came out on high with the Palmeiras fans.