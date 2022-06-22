new design of the camera of the iPhone 14 falls on the net and surprises

A video released by the portal MacRumors brings the supposed design of the new generation of Apple cell phones: the iPhone 14. The fictitious models were built based on the latest speculations about the next configurations that will come to the apple devices.

It is possible to observe in the newly released images that the new era of Apple cell phones will bring four versions: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The launch of the models is scheduled for September.

What will change?

According to preliminary information, the content addresses the already foreseen absence of the notch in the iPhone 2022 line, which now has the front camera with pill-shaped cutouts and hole in the Pro versions. In practice, this will allow greater optimization of free space on the screen. Which should not happen in standard models, where the traditional notch will continue to be used.

Despite so many innovations, concrete information has not yet been released regarding the type of material that will be used in the manufacture of the pieces, weight, colors and more. On the other hand, rumors point out that few changes will be made in these aspects compared to the current generation.

New iPhone rear camera

In addition to the front, another area that stands out in the video about the new generation of iPhone devices concerns the rear camera, which will possibly gain thicker edges, especially in the Pro versions of the iPhone 14.

They are also tipped to gain a 48 MP sensor, coupled with two other 12 MP lenses each. Check out the following video that shows these and many other details about the new iPhone 14: