New multiplanetary system found by astronomers near Earth

Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced that they have identified two rocky planets orbiting around the star called HD 260655. This new system is 33 light years from Earth. According to the article published by MIT, astronomers believe that these rocky planets are not habitable, as their orbits are relatively narrow and are exposed to high temperatures, which makes it difficult for liquid water to exist on the surface.

To get an idea, the temperature on the surface of planets can reach up to 710 K, about 436°C. Even so, the discovery aroused the enthusiasm of the researchers involved to better understand these “new worlds”. The first planet, called HD 260655b, is about 1.2 times larger than Earth and also twice as massive. The second celestial body, identified as HD 260655c, has triple the mass and is 1.5 times larger than our planet.

Another highlighted point is the speed of the planets’ translation movement. MIT astronomers estimate that the HD 260655b performs the entire process in just 2.8 days, while the HD 260655c body does it every 5.7 days. “Both planets in this system are considered the best targets for atmospheric study because of the brightness of their star,” commented Michelle Kunimoto, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and one of the lead scientists on the discovery. The official identification of these planets was made in record time and had the help of researchers from the observatories of Keck, in Hawaii, and Calar Alto, in Spain, who provided information on their respective equipment.

