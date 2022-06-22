New video shows bus route where 6 were stabbed and three died on Piracicaba avenue | Piracicaba and Region

Three people died during the crime and three were rescued alive. First police officers tell how they conducted action (read details below).

see in timeline below that the time between the bus stopping at one point and the arrival of the police is four minutes:

15:05: The vehicle, which takes the Centro/Vila Sônia line, appears in the city hall’s security system, circulating on Avenida Armando de Salles Oliveira, shortly after leaving the city’s Urban Terminal.

The vehicle, which takes the Centro/Vila Sônia line, appears in the city hall’s security system, circulating on Avenida Armando de Salles Oliveira, shortly after leaving the city’s Urban Terminal. 3:06 pm: The driver stops at a point of embarkation and disembarkation, near the intersection with Rua Regente Feijó.

The driver stops at a point of embarkation and disembarkation, near the intersection with Rua Regente Feijó. 3:06 pm: People appear running along the sidewalk. Some even cross the avenue amid the cars and there are signs of despair.

People appear running along the sidewalk. Some even cross the avenue amid the cars and there are signs of despair. 15:10: The first police vehicles arrive at the scene and a team is already negotiating the criminal’s surrender.

The first police vehicles arrive at the scene and a team is already negotiating the criminal’s surrender. 15:13: PMs stop traffic on the avenue, which is congested.

PMs stop traffic on the avenue, which is congested. 15:21: Fire crews and Samu are already treating the injured at the scene.

1 of 10 Security camera of monitoring center caught buses circling and stopping during attack — Photo: Reproduction / Cemel Security camera of the monitoring center caught buses circling and stopping during the attack – Photo: Reproduction / Cemel

The first police officers who arrived at the scene spoke exclusively to the production of EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo, this Wednesday (22).

Police corporal Priscila Lorenço said that she and other police officers were at a parking spot, in the Sufoco operation, which is happening throughout the state of São Paulo, when residents on the other side of the road started screaming, motorcycles and cars honking.

“It was all very fast. We saw people getting off the bus, very popular injured, with a lot of blood. We ran to the back entrance of the bus and we could see that there was an individual with a knife in his hand, threatening us too”, he describes.

She remembers the negotiation with the man until he turned himself in.

“He called out ‘come, come’. Pointing the knife, he hit the knife on the glass. We could see that the knife was large. We managed to verbalize it, try to make him drop the knife. We insisted. At that moment, a Baep vehicle arrived. for support. Moment when he decided to throw the knife to the back of the bus.”

When the PMs asked him to drop the knife, he showed aggression and started throwing some objects at the soldiers who were facing the entrance to the bus.

“Everything very fast, people bleeding, running from the bus. The first moment was quite complicated.”

2 of 10 Buses circulate on Avenida de Piracicaba moments before stopping and the attacker is surrendered by the PM — Photo: Reproduction/ Cemel Bus circulates on Avenida de Piracicaba moments before stopping and the attacker is surrendered by the PM — Photo: Reproduction / Cemel

“People in Shock”

PM soldier Samir Ariel Costa de Carvalho reported that when he and his colleague arrived at the scene there were many people altered and, initially, two of them injured on the sidewalk.

“People were in shock, shouting random things. It’s normal that, people didn’t shout precise things at us, just to contain it”.

He also reinforced, as the PM and the Civil Police had already informed on Tuesday (21), that due to the altered state of the author of the crime, it was not possible to maintain any rational dialogue with him, as he spoke disconnected things.

“The most difficult moment was the arrival, because we didn’t know who the author was. We didn’t know if it was a firearm or a knife”, he recalls.

Bus attack leaves three people dead on Piracicaba avenue

In total, six people were stabbed and three died. The suspect was arrested and, according to the Civil Police, he chose victims at random, had disjointed speech and had no motivation for the crime.

The attack took place at 3:15 pm, on a bus on the Centro/Vila Sônia line, when the vehicle was on Avenida Armando de Salles de Oliveira, one of the main avenues in the city, near the intersection with Rua Regente Feijó, at the second point after leaving the Urban Terminal of the city.

3 of 10 Knife used by criminal in attack on a bus in Piracicaba — Photo: Military Police/Comando Força Patrol do 10° BPM/I Knife used by criminal in attack on a bus in Piracicaba — Photo: Military Police/Comando Força Patrol do 10° BPM/I

According to a passenger, the man left the terminal in silence and suddenly started stabbing.

Images circulating on social media show the man carrying out the attacks and PMs arriving at the scene to surrender him and carry out the arrest.

The stretch was interdicted and the victims were treated by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). Military and civil police and the Municipal Civil Guard attended the event at the scene, which was flown over by the Eagle Helicopter.

4 of 10 Location where the attack took place, on one of the main avenues in Piracicaba — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/ EPTV Location where the attack took place, on one of the main avenues in Piracicaba — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/ EPTV

According to the prefecture, two women, aged 42 and 55, and a 68-year-old man died in the attack. The bodies were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and there was no information about wake and burial until the last update of this report.

Two other victims were taken to the Piracicaba Cane Suppliers Hospital (HFC). One is a 28-year-old boy who is in serious condition and the other is a 60-year-old woman who is in stable condition, according to the latest medical report from the health unit.

An elderly woman was rescued with a nervous breakdown to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the municipal network.

5 of 10 Bus where the crime took place, on Avenida Armando de Salles Oliveira, in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1 Bus where the crime took place, on Avenida Armando de Salles Oliveira, in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1

In a statement, the concessionaire TUPi Transporte, responsible for public transport in the city, expressed support and solidarity with the victims and their families.

“Information indicates that a person deliberately attacked who was in front of him with a knife, victimizing people and injuring others causing widespread panic. The man was arrested and TUPi is following the case and in contact with local authorities and the municipal government,” he added. .

6 of 10 Fire Department and Samu teams provided aid to victims of the attack in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1 Piracicaba Teams from the Fire Department and Samu provided aid to the victims of the attack in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1 Piracicaba

7 of 10 Police officers preserved the place where the attack took place — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1 Police officers preserved the place where the attack took place — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1

8 of 10 Three people died at the scene and three were rescued alive, according to the PM — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1 Three people died at the scene and three were rescued alive, according to the PM — Photo: Claudia Assencio/ g1

9 of 10 Traffic was blocked on the stretch of the avenue to attend to the occurrence — Photo: Claudia Assencio/g1 Traffic was blocked on the stretch of avenue to attend to the occurrence — Photo: Claudia Assencio/g1

10 of 10 Military Police Eagle Helicopter flies over the scene of the attack on bus passengers in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/g1 Piracicaba Military Police Eagle helicopter flies over the scene of the attack on bus passengers in Piracicaba — Photo: Claudia Assencio/g1 Piracicaba