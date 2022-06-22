Nicole Kidman responds to magazine cover criticism of ‘objectification’

Nicole Kidman participated in a chat with Baz Luhrmann, the director of ‘Mouling Rouge’ and talked about the cover she did for the American magazine Vainity Fair in February of this year, which was accused of objectifying women and exaggerating in the edition. of image.

On the cover, the actress appears wearing a set of top and miniskirt by the Miu Miu brand, which caused annoyance in some fans, claiming that they would be objectifying the body of women.

During the conversation, Nicole stated that she “begged” to wear the controversial look: “They had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this! Can I wear this?’ And Katie Grand (stylist), who is just fantastic, was on Zoom, and she was like, ‘Are you willing to wear this?’ And I said, ‘Use it? I’m begging you to use it’.”

The actress added: “I mean, I really walked away from Vanity Fair rehearsal thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?’ So I said, ‘Yeah, well.. .'”.

Nicole concluded that she enjoyed the shooting experience, and was glad she did what she wanted to do: “You know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, after all!’ And just have fun.” And just commit, really commit, when I show up (at my job). But there must be some fun. And sometimes it will work, and sometimes it won’t. But I love the idea of ​​being bold and not fit in a box.”

As soon as the cover of the magazine was released, some fans of the actress complained about the objectification of women, the chosen look, and having too much editing in the image.

“I love Nicole Kidman, but what is this monstrous image editing? She’s a beautiful woman, that’s for sure not necessary,” said one fan.