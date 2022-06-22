Nikão spends a month away from São Paulo and has no date to return | Sao Paulo

Hired as shirt number 10 and treated as one of São Paulo’s main reinforcements, attacking midfielder Nikão is experiencing a first season with many physical problems. The player completed a month without acting and still has no date for return.

According to São Paulo, Nikão is out for pain in his left ankle, a diagnosis exposed since May. The problem, however, is more complex. The athlete has a cyst at the site.

The number 10’s last game took place on May 19, in a 3-0 victory over Jorge Wilstermann, from Bolivia, for the Sudamericana.

Not even Nikão knows when he will be available again. The first recovery forecast was two to four weeks, a deadline that passed last weekend.

1 of 2 Nikão completed a month away — Photo: Publicity / São Paulo FC Nikão completed a month away — Photo: Publicity / São Paulo FC

The shirt 10 will hardly be able to reinforce the squad this Thursday, against Palmeiras, in Morumbi, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The game is scheduled for 20h (Brasília).

Coach Rogério Ceni himself, in an interview given after the defeat to Verdão on Monday, admitted that hardly any of the injured will return for the opening of the knockout match.

The attacking midfielder ran last Tuesday on the pitch and took small steps forward in his recovery after more than a month out.

Nikão’s absence reaches almost half of São Paulo’s games this season. Of 39 matches, he was in 20, just above 51% attendance.

