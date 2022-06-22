Not Okay reunites Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien

Described as modern satire, “Not Okay” is Searchlight Pictures’ new project and has already received its first teaser. How far can a lie go?

With its premiere scheduled for the end of July on Hulu (and in Portugal it is not yet confirmed on which platform it will debut), “Not Okay” is the new film by screenwriter and director Quinn Shephard (“Blame”). A modern satire on the times where social media has a big impact, the film has Zoey Deutch (“The Politician”) as the protagonist.

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) is a young aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and, worst of all, no social media following. Looking to boost her online presence, Danni fakes a trip to Paris on her instagram. When a tragic incident happens in the French town, Danni finds herself embroiled in a bigger lie than she ever imagined, taking on a heroine role and forming a new friendship with Rowan, a school shooting survivor who wants to change society while meets the man of her dreams, Colin. Danni gets the audience she’s always wanted, but it’s only a matter of time before the facade falls…

The first teaser trailer starts with a warning message that the female protagonist of the film will not be to everyone’s liking, starting the story’s motto. Revealing just a little, the video reveals how a photo montage with Paris in the background can get young Danni a lot of trouble.

“Not Okay” reunites Zoey Deutch with Dylan O’Brien (“Teen Wolf”), her co-star in the recent “The Outfit“, and who here will be Colin, her love interest. Young Mia Isaac (“Don’t Make Me Go”) joins the cast as Rowan, with Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, Sarah Yarkin and Embeth Davidtz also confirmed.

TEASER | LIE… NOT OK

Are you a fan of this genre of movies?