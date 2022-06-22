NY Stock Exchange will allow investors to bet on Bitcoin’s fall

Good news for those who enjoy the bitcoin crash. New York Stock Exchange investors can now buy an exchange-traded fund based on shorting Bitcoin.

ProShares, provider of ETFs tied to bitcoin, will debut the first ETF to allow investors to bet on the fall of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. It is scheduled to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this Tuesday, June 21, under the ticker BITI.

The company became the first to list a bitcoin futures ETF – coinciding with the cryptocurrency’s record $68,900 price tag.

The ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy (BITI), designed to offer the inverse of bitcoin’s performance, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, ProShares announced Monday.

The ETF will allow investors to hedge their exposure to bitcoin, which could be particularly pertinent given the sharp drop in cryptocurrencies in recent days.

According to a press release, the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF provides a way for investors to potentially profit from a bitcoin price drop or hedge their cryptocurrency exposure with the convenience of an ETF.

“As recent times have shown, bitcoin could fall in value”said ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “BITI provides investors who believe the price of bitcoin will fall with the opportunity to potentially profit from or protect their cryptocurrency holdings. BITI allows investors to conveniently gain short exposure to bitcoin by purchasing an ETF in a traditional brokerage account.”

The launch of the ETF issued by the company comes at a time when bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market is in a slump. Bitcoin is trading at $21,058 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high in November last year, is down about 70% from its price at the time.

ProShares

In October 2021, ProShares launched BITO, the first North American ETF linked to bitcoin, and attracted more than $1 billion in assets from the public in just two days. This made it the most successful launch in the history of the ETF industry. ProFunds launched the first bitcoin-linked mutual fund, BTCFX, in July 2021.

“With the additions of BITI and BITIX, ProShares and ProFunds will be the only fund families in the US that offer funds that allow investors to voice their opinion on bitcoin’s direction – whether they believe the price will go up or down. ” added Sapir.