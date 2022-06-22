Obi-Wan Kenobi | Season finale concludes a story with fanfic touches

(Images: publicity/Disney)

[ATENÇÃO! Este texto contém spoilers do final de temporada de ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Siga por sua conta e risco.]

It would be difficult to make a series finale (or the season, hard to see, always moving the future is) that would give a relevant ending to its entire story, but “Obi-Wan Kenobi” outdid itself – in every negative way, unfortunately. Chapter 6 of the series written by Joby Harold failed to arouse any sense of involvement, relying too much on irrelevant fan service, to the point where there are better fanfics on the internet. Still, there are interesting and noteworthy points.

jabiim

The episode begins aboard the rebel ship in orbit around Jabiim. Without a working hyperdrive engine, the trick is to try to survive as long as possible to buy time and fix the engine. The task, however, seems impossible, and soon Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) decides to turn himself in to Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) to give the rebel refugees a chance. He entrusts Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani) and Kawland Roken (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) with the task of saving the group and delivering little Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) safely to Alderaan. Before, he gives the girl a holster that belonged to Tala (Indira Varma), who sacrificed herself in the previous episode without fulfilling her promise to teach the girl how to shoot.

Vader takes the bait and orders the chase to continue with Kenobi alone, and lets the rebels escape. They head back to Jabiim and find themselves on the surface, in an inhospitable area (in the best “Dragon Ball Z” of fighting in empty places). The duel that follows is loaded with drama and emotion, combining beautifully crafted choreography with references to Kenobi and Vader’s (or rather Anakin Skywalker) past as master and apprentice. In the end, however, Vader taunts Obi-Wan by claiming that he is not “the failure” of the Jedi, but that he himself (Vader) killed Anakin Skywalker. As much sense as this line makes in the overall context of the saga, it contradicts what Vader says in the third episode about “being what Kenobi made him”.

tatooine

After being left for dead by Vader and the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in Jabiim, Reva (Moses Ingram) heads to Tatooine to exact revenge on Obi-Wan. She locates Owen Lars’ (Joel Edgerton) farm by extracting information from a salesman known to the family, who, in turn, warns Owen of the villain’s arrival. Owen and Beru (Bonnie Piesse) hide young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), saying it’s just a Tusken attack, so as not to scare the boy. The plan is for the adults to hold Reva in the residence, buying time for the boy to escape as far away as possible.

During Owen and Beru’s clash with Reva, a touching moment: Reva teases the farmer asking why he takes care of Luke “as if he were his own”. Owen’s reply comes without batting an eye, stating that Luke is his. Although, in theory, the boy is the biological son of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), he was raised by his uncles. Fans may have whatever emotional attachment they may have to Anakin and Padmé, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Skywalker twins have become the adults they are thanks to the upbringing given to them by Owen and Beru, in Luke’s case, and Bail and Breha Organa, in Leia’s case.

Returning to the plot, Reva manages to extricate herself from the Lars and goes after Luke with the intention of killing the boy just as Anakin had killed the Jedi apprentices on the night of Order 66 on Coruscant. She tries but fails. She may have been an Inquisitor and an assassin, but now she isn’t.

When she returns to the Lars farm with Luke intact on her lap, Obi-Wan is already there. The two talk and make up, with the Jedi telling Reva that she “made her choice” not to be like Vader, and that she is now free to be who she truly is.

In the final scene of the season, Ben leaves the cave where he used to live to give the Lars family more distance. He stops by the farm and talks to Owen, stating that he will no longer try to interfere with Luke’s upbringing. Owen is grateful and demonstrates it in his rather crude way, asking if Ben would like to meet the boy. That’s when the Jedi gives Luke the toy of a T-16 Skyhopper that he plays with in “A new hope”.

Next, Ben leaves for Jundland, where he will build his own house. On the way, a surprise: a familiar spirit awaits you. His old master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). The master tells the apprentice that he is finally ready, even though it took a long time. And the two go together along the rocky path.

Curiosities

– Natalie Holt’s soundtrack for the space chase in the episode’s opening scene is inspired by “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), in the scene where the Millennium Falcon finally manages to flee Bespin after rescuing Luke Skywalker. There, the Falcon also had problems with the hyperdrive engine, being pursued by Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer.

– The duel between Obi-Wan and Vader is a faithful reproduction of the duel between Vader and his former apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) in “Star Wars Rebels“. Even Vader’s “then you’ll die” line and the damaged helmet showing his deformed face are present. He also claims that he killed Anakin. Yes, “Star Wars” is like poetry, it has rhymes and so on.

– Vader’s line about “killing Anakin Skywalker” finally gives new meaning to what Ben says to Luke Skywalker in “A new hope“, about “a young Jedi named Darth Vader betraying and killing” Anakin. What Ben said is correct, from a certain point of view.

– During the duel, there is a moment when Obi-Wan opens his arms and lifts rocks around him to throw them at Vader. This painting is based on fan art that has been floating around the internet for years, which imagines old Ben doing the same thing aboard the Death Star in “A new hope” (1977), only with blasters and against a platoon of Stormtroopers – something that, frankly, no Jedi would ever do just for the amount of lives taken, but apparently the production of the series likes the image.

– Obi-Wan’s skin in the final scene on Tatooine is an almost identical reproduction of the Mythos Obi-Wan Kenobi statue, produced by Sideshow Collectibles. The figure is celebrated for featuring an iteration of Kenobi that almost perfectly matches the likes of Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness, as well as visually translating how many fans imagined the character from his years roaming Tatooine.

– The first words Luke Skywalker hears from Obi-Wan Kenobi are the same as those of “A new hope”: “hello, there!” The phrase became a meme on the internet after “Revenge of the Sith” (2005), being how Kenobi presents himself when cornering General Grievous (Matthew Wood) on the planet Utapau. Why did it become a meme? Because, when it wants to, the “Star Wars” fandom can be humorous about small things.

– In the novel”Ahsoka“, by EK Johnson, an interlude shows what would be Obi-Wan’s first contact with the spirit of his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. During a deep meditation, Kenobi goes into a trance and tries to sense Qui-Gon, to no avail. He can only hear a distant voice saying: “Obi-Wan, let go”. It is understood that the voice is Qui-Gon’s, but now that chapter would no longer be canon.