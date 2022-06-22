On the rise in Europe, Brazilian giant opens negotiations to hire striker Yuri Alberto

Brazilian football

Player adds good numbers with the Zenit shirt

Internacional v Fluminense - Brazilian 2021
© 2021 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaInternacional v Fluminense – Brazilian 2021
Despite living a great phase in European football, with the colors of Zenit, from Russia, striker Yuri Alberto may be returning to Brazilian football this year. Created by Santos, the player lived his best moment in his career with the colors of Internacional, until he was sold last year.

According to journalist André Hernan, on his social networks, the Corinthians could be the fate of striker Yuri Alberto. The journalist says that there are talks and an agreement is understood as a loan, with Timão trying to take advantage of FIFA’s new decision.

Still according to other sources, the striker’s agent welcomes a return to Brazilian football. Yuri is just 21 years old and has recently joined the Russian club. On the market, its value is 16 million euros.

In addition to Timão, who negotiates with the striker, Internacional is also interested in counting on the player’s return. However, at this moment, Timão runs ahead of the gaucho giant, a club where the player lived his peak in his career.

Yuri Alberto

Yuri Alberto is a Santos builder and came to add some good games before leaving for Inter. In the Santos club, there were 3 goals in 27 games. At Inter, the numbers were better: 31 goals in 85 games.

