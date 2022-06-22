Only Classics | 10 Old Disney Movies to Watch on Disney+

Old Walt Disney Company films are popular and critical successes, especially the animations. The company has in its catalog hundreds of productions for the most varied tastes. Many of them have become classics over the years and are seen by several generations.

With the arrival of Disney+, many fans were excited to revisit these classics. It has long like Mulan, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast and many others. Check out 10 old Disney movies that Canaltech separated for you to kill nostalgia.

Launched in 1942, Bambi tells the story of a baby deer who is considered the “prince of the forest” for being the son of one of the most respected deer in the area.

He grows up and makes friends with other animals, but his peaceful life changes completely when the hunters arrive and he must find a way to lead his friends to safety.

The proof that the film is a classic is that, after 64 years, in 2006 they released the continuation of the story, Bambi 2which is also available on Disney+.

This is one of the greatest Disney classics and has been present in the childhood of many people. from 1989, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who is the daughter of King Triton, the commander of the seven seas. It turns out that she is unhappy with the life she leads and wishes she had legs to walk among humans.

Forbidden by her father, the mermaid makes a pact with Ursula, the sea witch and enemy of Triton, to get what she wants. The problem is that things start to get complicated, as the witch also has plans for Ariel and to take her father’s kingdom.

In addition to the first film, you can find it on Disney+ The Little Mermaid 2, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Story and a series homonymous to the first feature.

Leaving the animations a little, one of the old Disney movies that is also a classic is Edward Scissor Hands.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, the 1990 feature tells the story of a young man who lives alone in a castle on top of a mountain. It turns out that he has a particularity: instead of hands, he has blades in place and this prevents him from approaching other people.

One of Disney’s most famous animations is The Lion King. The film marked the childhood of several generations and, even released in 1994, is still a public success.

It tells the adventures of Simba, who along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa tries to regain the throne of his father Musafa. The work is so famous that it has a sequel, The Lion King 2: Simba’s Kingdomit’s the Lion King 3: Hakuna MatataBesides The Lion Kinga live action from 2019.

Another old and very famous Disney movie is 101 Dalmatians. In it, we meet the villain Cruella De Vil who has a plan to kidnap Perdita and Pongo’s Dalmatian puppies to make a fur coat. However, her subordinate Anita (Joely Richardson) won’t let that happen.

Like other classics, the 1996 feature has a continuation and cartoon versions. In 2021, it was the villain’s turn to win a live action starring Emma Stone. Cruella was a hit with the public and is also available on Disney+.

We’ve reached halfway through our list and we couldn’t leave out one of Disney’s cutest movies. O Winnie-the-Pooh tells the story of the bear and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Launched in 1977, the story is a success that crosses generations (from those who saw it on VHS to those who watch it on streaming) and has several sequels on Disney+. In addition, it is also possible to see the long of other characters in the saga such as, big tiger and suckling pig.

Starring Lindsay Lohan in 1998, when she was still a child, Cupid operation is a 1990s classic. It tells the story of twins Annie and Hallie, who are reunited to plan the reconciliation of their divorced parents.

The film marked a generation and was replayed countless times on open TV. Other films by the actress are also on Disney+, such as Freaky Friday, Herbie My Turbocharged Beetle and Confessions of a Teenager in Crisis.

Who hasn’t dreamed of talking to animals? The Doctor. Dolittle has that gift. The doctor who is a workaholic, rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals and has his life turned upside down.

Starring Eddie Murphy, this 1998 comedy won audiences and two sequels. All movies are available on Disney+.

The Emperor’s New Groove is a Disney classic that tells the story of Kuzco, an arrogant emperor who is turned into a llama by the powerful witch Yzma.

To become a human again and regain his throne, he will need the help of Pacha, a friendly peasant. The animation, in addition to being fun and exciting, teaches about the values ​​of friendship, collaboration and humility.

The last movie on our list is also the last animated feature released by Disney. The princess and the Frog tells the story of Tiana, a young woman who lives in New Orleans and ends up getting into trouble when she goes to work at her friend Charlotte LaBouff’s party to get money to create her own restaurant.

It turns out that she meets a frog who swears to be a prince and asks her for a kiss to return to her normal form. Tiana at first refuses, but eventually gives in. The problem is that, in the end, she is the one who turns into a frog.