“Over the table”; Braga-PORT makes an offer to take a defender from Fla and Braz presents a card to close the deal

Mengão has goals in Marketplace and Gávea doesn’t just live by looking for reinforcements for the Rubro-Negro squad. For the Flamengoassertiveness in negotiations on how it will redesign its squad depends a lot on the sale of athletes and the Club has already chosen priorities to enter into negotiations aimed at transferring its current players.

On the ‘negotiable’ list is defender Léo Pereira, who has already aroused interest in some clubs abroad and this Tuesday (21) it came to light that the defender turned the ball over at Braga, from Portugal. The initial information is from the Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, also reflected on the Extra portal.

However, the interests of Braga and Mengão regarding the transaction forms are conflicting. The Portuguese club wants the defender on loan, but Fla’s goal is to close a negotiation contemplating the definitive sale of the athlete.

Mais Querido’s projection in such negotiation is based on the desire to obtain part of the money invested in Léo Pereira. In 2020, Rubro-Negro hired the defender for 7 million euros, disbursed with Athletico-PR.