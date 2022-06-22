Palmeiras ‘beats the hammer’ and decides to keep Gustavo Scarpa in the squad until the end of the contract

Gustavo Scarpa is one of the Brazilian names that had the most repercussions with the beginning of the movement in the international market. According to information given by the GEand checked and confirmed by the report of the THROW!O palm trees ‘hit the hammer’ and decided to keep the midfielder in the squad until the end of the contract.

The shirt number 14 of Verdão has a bond with the club that lasts until December of this year, without any renewal planned by the parties. It is worth remembering that playing on European soil has always been one of the biggest dreams of the player.

– I never hid the dream I have, and every year it gets more difficult because of age, but the dream is there to be dreamed and fulfilled. At the right time, in the right way. We don’t know anything about the future. If I look back, I would say that I was dying to go to Europe, it was my opportunity. It didn’t work out, but I’m living the greatest moment in the history of Palmeiras, winning absurd titles, and I’m happy as hell. People sometimes don’t understand the things that happen at the moment, but faith in God. Time passes and you understand that maybe it was not the moment – said Scarpa in a recent interview with GE.

As the report of the L!, Gustavo Scarpa and the Palmeirense board have a good relationship, one of mutual respect and consideration throughout history. With that, the discussions for a possible contract renewal are not over, although his name has aroused interest from Olympiakos, from Greece, for example – according to the local press.

Palmeiras makes it clear that shirt 14 is one of the fundamental pieces of Abel Ferreira’s squad. Therefore, even if his departure happens completely free of charge at the end of the contract, in December, it is more advantageous for the club to keep him and not sell him in this next transfer window.

It’s not just about money at Alviverde, but about sports gains. Gustavo Scarpa makes all the difference in the Palmeiras squad, even more when it comes to offering the coach more options for disputes for major titles.

The midfielder arrived at Verdão in 2018 after resolving legal issues with Fluminense and recovering from a heel injury. Thus, he reinforced the team in the final stretch of the Brazilian title campaign. In the following seasons, shirt 14 began to become one of the pillars in the team’s playmaking and assists sector.

Versatile, both offensively and defensively, it is worth remembering that Gustavo Scarpa has accumulated 204 games for Verdão, 38 goals scored and 51 assists, thus being the second biggest waiter in the current squad.