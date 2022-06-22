Palmeiras can overcome São Paulo in the general retrospect of the confrontation

After the Choque-Rei last Monday, São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other again next Thursday, again at Morumbi, at 20:00 (Brasília time), now for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The 2-1 victory in stoppage time made Palmeiras draw with São Paulo in the overall history of Choque-Rei. Now there are 113 triumphs for each side, in addition to 110 draws.

Despite the equality in the number of victories, São Paulo, when they triumphed, did so with thinner scores, since in the history of Choque-Rei they scored 437 goals, against 442 goals from Palmeiras.

If they get the better of Morumbi’s rival again, confirming their favoritism in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras will finally be able to overcome São Paulo in the general retrospect.

In Morumbi, however, the alviverde disadvantage is still large. São Paulo has 52 triumphs, against only 28 for Palmeiras, in addition to 47 draws. Tricolor scored 176 times, against the rival’s 128.

This Thursday’s game will be the fifth Shock-King this year. São Paulo and Palmeiras faced each other in the first phase of Paulistão – Abel Ferreira’s team won by 1 to 0 – and in the final of the tournament, with Tricolor winning the first leg, by 3 to 1, and Verdão reverting in the return by thrashing the rival by 4 to 0, taking the title. In the last second, the two teams faced each other for the Brazilian Championship.

São Paulo’s only two defeats at Morumbi this year were precisely against Palmeiras. In four Choques-Reis in 2022, Tricolor won one and lost three, scored four goals and conceded eight, numbers that attest to the chasm between the two clubs today.