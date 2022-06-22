Palmeiras does not accept the business model offered by River Plate by Borja | palm trees

Palmeiras did not agree with the business model presented by River Plate for the hiring of Borja. Verdão has 50% of the economic rights of the striker, who currently plays for Junior Barranquilla and is in negotiations with the Argentine team.

The information was initially published by journalist André Hernan. Talks will continue, but the sale will only take place once Palmeiras, River, Junior Barranquilla and Borja are in agreement on all terms.

The deal was valued in Argentina at US$ 5 million (about R$ 25.7 million), but River initially spoke of paying this amount for the 50% of Junior Barranquilla. But Palmeiras is also part of the deal, which will force the Argentine team to improve its offer.

If this amount of US$ 5 million were accepted, the value for Verdão would still be below US$ 2.5 million (R$ 12.8 million), due to tax discounts. The club understands that these are not attractive numbers.

Borja’s representative has been in contact with the alviverde board to make the deal move forward. Without Palmeiras’ consent, the striker will remain at Junior Barranquilla, who in December last year paid US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 20 million at the time price) for his 50%.

Borja was hired by Palmeiras in February 2017. At the time, the club had the support of Crefisa to pay US$ 10.5 million (R$ 33 million at the time) for 70% of the rights. A contractual clause forced the Palmeiras to buy the remaining 30% for US$ 3 million.

After a complaint with FIFA by Atletico Nacional, Verdão entered into an agreement with the Colombians for payment in 2020. The amount contributed by the sponsor will have to be returned within two years.

