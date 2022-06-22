Palmeiras enters the ‘circuit’ and heats up negotiations to pocket big money in Borja’s sale to River Plate

Verdão is keeping an eye on his rights and has launched conversations with agents of the Colombian striker

Miguel Borja returned to the Palestinian agenda. The former striker palm trees, currently at Junior Barranquilla, entered the sights of River Plate and the negotiation between the advanced parties. However, this Tuesday (21) it came to light that Verdão was wanted, so that the transfer of the Colombian could take place.

According to the Globoesporte.com portal, Borja’s agents contacted Palmeiras for an agreement on the striker’s economic rights. At the center of the conversations is how much the Greatest Champion of Brazil will pocket about a possible move by Borja to the Buenos Aires team. The Argentine press points to a negotiation that involves US$ 5 million (about R$ 25.7 million).

The division between the parties may not be on the basis of 50% for each side. In December last year, Verdão sold 50% of the rights to Junior Barranquilla for US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 20 million at the time), but the Colombian Club may receive more percentage for the negotiation of Borja , this type of agreement is common in the ball market.

After a stint at Grêmio, the gringo ended his stint in the Alamedas do Parque Antarctica to return to Junior Barranquilla, where he made 27 games and 16 goals so far in 2022, shining and drawing the attention of a South American giant: River Plate.