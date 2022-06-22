Palmeiras has an almost perfect year in classics and could break a record | palm trees

Palmeiras has a high performance in the classics in 2022: 87.5%, with seven wins and only one defeat. Abel Ferreira’s team needs two more triumphs to equal the most winning years over Verdão’s biggest rivals.

In 1965 and 1969 there were nine wins in classics – still the biggest mark today. In this century, 2018 was the year in which Palmeiras came closest to these marks, with eight triumphs.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 1 Palmeiras players celebrate the winning goal over São Paulo — Photo: Cesar Greco Palmeiras players celebrate the winning goal over São Paulo – Photo: Cesar Greco

Palmeiras has at least five more classics guaranteed in the year: the two against São Paulo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil – the first leg will be this Thursday, at Morumbi – in addition to the three duels in the return of the Brasileirão against Corinthians, Santos and Sao Paulo.

Even the only defeat of the year in a classic, for São Paulo in the first final of Paulista, was reversed with the 4-0 rout at Allianz Parque, which secured the state title.

Since the beginning of the professional era, in 1933, the current season is Verdão’s second highest use against state rivals: 87.5% against 100% in 1933, when the team won the four classics it played. The historic 1996 team is behind, with 85.1% (seven wins and two draws).

Palmeiras has taken advantage in the duels against Corinthians, São Paulo and Santos since the arrival of Abel Ferreira. Under the command of the Portuguese coaching staff, Verdão played 26 classics: 14 wins, seven draws and five defeats, with 41 goals in favor and 23 against.

Remember the classics of Verdão in 2022:

3/10/2022 – São Paulo 0x1 palm trees (Paulistan)

Best moments: São Paulo 0 x 1 Palmeiras, for the Campeonato Paulista

3/13/2022 – palm trees 1×0 Santos (Paulistao)

Best moments: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos, for the Campeonato Paulista 2022

3/17/2022 – palm trees 2×1 Corinthians (Paulistao)

The best moments of Palmeiras 2 x 1 Corinthians for the Paulista Championship

3/30/2022 – São Paulo 3×1 palm trees (Paulistan)

Best moments: São Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras, for the 1st game of the Paulistão final

4/3/2022 – palm trees 4×0 Sao Paulo (Paulistao)

Best moments of Palmeiras 4 x 0 São Paulo for the final of the Paulista Championship 2022

4/23/2022 – palm trees 3×0 Corinthians (Brasileirão)

Best moments: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Corinthians for the 3rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

5/29/2022 – Santos 0x1 palm trees (Brazilian)

Best moments: Santos 0 x 1 Palmeiras, for the 8th round of the Brasileirão 2022

6/20/2022 – São Paulo 1×2 palm trees (Brazilian)

Best moments: São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧