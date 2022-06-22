Pastors of the MEC scandal are close to Michelle Bolsonaro, says Daniel Cara

In an interview with Eleven and a Half Forum this Wednesday (22), the professor and researcher Daniel Cara (USP) analyzes the arrest of the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and highlights the work carried out by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) which discovered strange financial transactions in the Ministry of Education (MEC).

“This scandal begins thanks to the denunciations by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), of lawyers who were legal advisors to the MEC who, in December of last year, began to make internal complaints and some of them were leaked to the press and from that thread constituted an entire investigation carried out by several vehicles that made public corruption and influence peddling in the Ministry of Education”, says Daniel Cara.

The professor also points to the fact that the amount of money that could have been served to the illegal business counter at the MEC is equivalent to half the budget of all public universities in Brazil.

“This scandal could reach the level of R$ 18.5 billion, which is what the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) of the Bolsonaro government – the case is so serious that not even they can hide -, but the CGU attributes a movement strange in the MEC and in the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) in the order of R$ 18.8 billion. This means half of the annual resources of all public universities. These problems begin in the administration of Ricardo Vélez Rodriguez (former Minister of Education in the Bolsonaro government). This government is corrupt from head to toe,” he criticizes.

Later, Cara highlights the fact that first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has ties to the pastors who were arrested in this Wednesday’s operation. “Not only Bolsonaro (has involvement in the scandal), Michelle Bolsonaro herself. It is important to say that these pastors are linked to the First Lady. Michelle took a passive stance during the election campaign (2022) and she didn’t do it because she is disgusted with campaigning or because she doesn’t want to remain as First Lady, on the contrary, she knows her feet are made of clay. It also has links with sectors that are not necessarily suitable for neo-Pentecostal churches”.

When mentioning the participation of leaders of neo-Pentecostal churches in the so-called “Bolsolão do MEC”, Daniel Cara makes a point of emphasizing that this is not a criticism of people’s faith, but of the behavior of some members of that religious line.

“It is important to emphasize that we are talking about the performance of these pastors. People’s faith is something that must be respected and is a private matter. The problem is when faith invades public ground, and that’s what happened in this case. You can be sure that, if the investigations succeed, it will not just be Bolsonaro who will be involved, the whole relationship scheme with the evangelical sectors, with the corrupt part of the evangelicals and that will also reach Michelle Bolsonaro”, evaluates Daniel Cara. .

Finally, Cara says that Damares Alves and Pastor Silas Malafaia broke up with Milton Ribeiro because their interests were not met. “Milton Ribeiro was a very close figure to Michelle Bolsonaro and also to Damares Alves. At a certain point, Silas Malafaia and Damares broke with Milton Ribeiro and it is not because they disagreed with Milton Ribeiro’s ideological line, it is, perhaps, because their interests were not being met”.

Check out the full interview below: