Paulo Sousa says goodbye to Flamengo and sends indirect to disaffected in the squad

Former Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa posted on his social media this Tuesday (21) a message of thanks and farewell. The Portuguese coach was fired on June 9 after the team lost 1-0 to Red Bull Bragantino.

The pressure for his resignation had been increasing since the loss of Estado to Fluminense. Paulo Sousa commanded Flamengo in 32 matches, with 19 wins, seven draws and six defeats. He lost two titles, the State one to Fluminense and the Supercopa do Brasil to Atlético-MG.

Paulo Souza wrote:

I want to thank Flamengo for the invitation and the opportunity to coach a team with its greatness, its history. It was a very learning time.

As I’ve said it several times, there are things and people that we don’t control, that we can’t show, convince and make believe that there is another way. To truly want to change and evolve towards the size of the club, it is essential that everyone – without exception – head with the same confidence and conviction on the same path.

Thank you to the red-black nation and the Brazilian people, for the warm way they treated me and for having infected me with your passion.

I want to wish good luck and success to my colleague Dorival Jr and to each player.

May God bless you and protect you on your journey.

To the new challenges, I advance with the same determination, passion and dedication for what I love most, Football.

Hug

Paulo Sousa

Message skewers the coach’s disaffection at Flamengo

Despite being very polite and well placed, the message clearly refers to the problems that Paulo Sousa faced in the five months he spent at Flamengo. The coach talks about “things and people we cannot control”.

Mister also talks about “not being able to convince and make people believe that there is another way”. Finally, and perhaps in the most direct attack, Sousa says that “to truly change and evolve towards the dimension of the club, it is essential for everyone – without exception – to head with the same confidence and conviction on the same path”.

The excerpts above refer to the problems that Paulo Sousa faced within the cast. The most notorious of them was the crisis with the goalkeeper Diego Alves. Paulo Sousa ended the message wishing Dorival Junior and each player good luck.

