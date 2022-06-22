Pay TV continues to fall and loses more customers in April

According to data released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the pay-TV segment continued to decline in April. According to the data, there was a monthly drop of 0.9%, from 15.6 million hits in March to 15.5 million in April.

Of the total, 13.2 million are standard pay-TV accesses, while 2.3 million are Free accesses via satellite. Overall, the sector lost exactly 144,391 customers between March and April.

In relation to the main pay TV operators that offer the service in the Brazilian market, as well as in the month before Anatel’s calculation, Claro maintains the leadership with 6.65 million accesses, followed by SKY/AT&T with 4.35 million . Oi had 3.04 million assets and Vivo had 1.05 million customers.

Market share continues to be led by Claro, which has a market share of 42.9%, maintaining the same percentage as in March, as well as Vivo, which continued in fourth position with a 6.8% share. The second and third places continue to be occupied by SKY and Oi, respectively, but SKY now has a 28.1% market share (compared to 28% in March), while Oi lost market share, going from 19.8% to 19 .6% in April.

It is worth mentioning that Oi sold its Oi TV subscriber base to SKY, and soon Oi will no longer be part of this market, allowing SKY to threaten Claro’s leadership position.

The presence of optical fiber in the pay-TV segment is still very limited, with a share of only 8.5% in the market, with satellite dominating the market with 57.9%, followed by coaxial cable with 33.6%.

Just as there was a drop in the entire service, it would not be new to happen the same in the regions of Brazil. The highlight goes to the Midwest, which fell by 1.5%, from 843 thousand accesses in March to 830 in April. Then comes the South, with a 1.1% reduction in accesses, from 2.34 million to 2.31.

The Southeast recorded 8.70 million hits in April, compared to 8.78 million in March, a drop of 0.9%. Then comes the Northeast, which had a 0.8% reduction in access, from 3.05 to 3.02 million. The north had the smallest drop, with 0.5%, having registered 635 thousand accesses in April, against 639 thousand in the previous month.