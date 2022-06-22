PCIe 7.0 is coming and promises speed of 512 GB/s – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Version 5.0 started to be adopted by the industry recently, but the PCI-SIG consortium does not wait: the PCI Express 7.0 (PCIe 7.0) is coming. The new version of the technology repeats the formula of the previous ones, that is, it doubles the data transfer rate in relation to the predecessor standard. Here, the promise is that the speed will reach 512 GB/s (gigabytes per second).

PCI Express slots on Asus motherboard (image: publicity/Asus)

It’s a novelty that takes us by surprise, after all, PCI Express 6.0 was announced in early 2022. But it’s necessary to contextualize. The January announcement concerns the final version of the PCIe 6.0 specification. This week’s announcement indicates that PCI-SIG, the technology group, has begun work on the PCIe 7.0 specification.

The work may be in the initial phase, but it already has an established goal: to make the bandwidth reach the mentioned 512 GB/s. This is in full duplex mode, that is, with data being sent and received at the same time.

As already clear, the idea is to double the maximum rate compared to the previous version. It’s been this way since PCIe 1.0, note:

PCIe 1.0: 8 GB/s

PCIe 2.0: 16 GB/s

PCIe 3.0: 32 GB/s

PCIe 4.0: 64 GB/s

PCIe 5.0: 128 GB/s

PCIe 6.0: 256 GB/s

PCIe 7.0: 512 GB/s

512 GB/s is an impressive bandwidth. Note, however, that this rate is expected for a 16-way (x16) connection. If we consider a single lane (x1), this parameter is at 32 GB/s (which is also an impressive number).

Published by PCI-SIG, the following table gives a clearer idea about this:

Version x1 x2 x4 x8 x16 PCIe 1.0 (2.5 GT/s) 500 MB/s 1 GB/s 2 GB/s 4 GB/s 8 GB/s PCIe 2.0 (5 GT/s) 1 GB/s 2 GB/s 4 GB/s 8 GB/s 16 GB/s PCIe 3.0 (8 GT/s) 2 GB/s 4 GB/s 8 GB/s 16 GB/s 32 GB/s PCIe 4.0 (16 GT/s) 4 GB/s 8 GB/s 16 GB/s 32 GB/s 64 GB/s PCIe 5.0 (32 GT/s) 8 GB/s 16 GB/s 32 GB/s 64 GB/s 128 GB/s PCIe 6.0 (64 GT/s) 16 GB/s 32 GB/s 64 GB/s 128 GB/s 256 GB/s PCIe 7.0 (128 GT/s) 32 GB/s 64 GB/s 128 GB/s 256 GB/s 512 GB/s

Very fast, but how?

Maybe you are wondering what this “GT/s” that appears in the table means. This is short for gigatransfers per second. This is a complex measurement, but it can be interpreted as the maximum rate of bits transferred per second without considering their encoding.

As a rule, one gigatransfer corresponds to one billion data transfers per second. Encoding transforms a set of data into a larger packet to smooth out transmission and aid in error detection. This process generates additional bits, which makes measuring on gigatransfers a more accurate parameter.

Technicalities aside, what matters to us is knowing that PCI Express 7.0 is going to be really fast. This paves the way for graphics cards and SSDs, for example, with much more performance compared to what is currently offered.

PCIe bandwidth doubles every three years on average (image: disclosure/PCI-SIG)

To deliver on that promise, PCI-SIG will base the new version on a feature that was adopted in PCIe 6.0: PAM4 (Pulse-Amplitude Modulation 4). This is a standard that improves data transfer by using four electrical states (instead of two as in previous versions) to modulate the signal.

All this is interesting, but will there not be an increase in energy consumption? Al Yanes, chairman of PCI-SIG, hints that no (at least as far as PCIe 7.0 is concerned):

As PCIe technology continues to evolve to meet the demand for high bandwidth, our working groups focus on channel parameters and on achieving and improving energy efficiency.

PCI Express 7.0: When is it coming?

This is a version designed for the future. A relatively near future. PCI-SIG predicts that the adoption of PCIe 7.0 will begin in 2025. But, probably, only from the following year is when the technology will gain more space.

There’s no rush, anyway. Currently, the industry is focused on PCIe 4.0 and is slowly starting to pay attention to PCIe 5.0. And we still have PCIe 6.0 on the way to 2025.