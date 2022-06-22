‘Percy Jackson’: Disney+ Adaptation Casts Clarisse and Luke’s Roles

According to Variety, Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell joined the cast of the series’Percy Jackson and the olympians‘, adaptation of the literary saga of Rick Riordan.

The actors will play Clarisse La Rue and Luke Castellan, respectively. While Clarisse begins the plot as a possible rival of Percy Jackson, Luke is introduced as a friend.

Olivea Morton was also confirmed as Nancy Bobofit.

Walker Scobell (‘The Adam Project’) will star as Percy Jackson. Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries will play Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto) and Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano).

Welcome home demigods ⚡ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #Percy Jackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus.

Season 1 of the attraction will feature eight episodes.

Remembering that the attraction script is being written by the Riordanin partnership with Jon Steinberg (‘Black Sails’).

As some fans were disappointed with the outcome of the two films starring Logan Lerman, Riordan assured last year that the series will not repeat the mistakes of previous adaptations and the wait will be worth it.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the series was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion has been resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is, the leadership is organized on how to do this show… and do it right. A lot of them have kids who grew up reading ‘Percy Jackson’ too, so they understand. They understand that there are millions and millions of fans eagerly waiting to see ‘Percy Jackson’ come to life in a new way. We feel supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that the program is moving forward. You all made a difference. always do. Appearing on social media, sharing your excitement about the show… Disney sees you. They’ve listened to you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is the number one priority, so I’m happy!”

“The best part is that James Bobin is on board as our pilot’s director”he commented. “James is an incredible person and an incredibly talented director, someone who knows the saga books well’Percy Jackson’. Your children are fans of the books. so we’re in good hands. Thank you all for your enthusiasm for the series. It will be incredible!”

According to the author, the disney will invest heavily in the series and the budget will be similar to that of ‘the Mandalorian‘ and ‘WandaVision‘ – which cost an average of $100 million in the first season.

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

