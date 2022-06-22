Perovskite solar cells reach 30-year lifespan

Energy

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 06/21/2022

Prototypes of perovskite solar cells (small black bands) encapsulated for durability tests.

[Imagem: Bumper DeJesus]

perovskite solar cells

Perovskite solar cells are flexible, transparent and much cheaper than traditional silicon-based photovoltaic cells, which are still rigid and opaque.

The problem is that these cells had little durability under real operating conditions, making their commercial use unfeasible.

Now, Xiaoming Zhao and his colleagues at Princeton University in the US have manufactured perovskite solar cells that have passed the simulated 30-year durability test, a more than enough lifespan for these cells to reach the market.

And the cells proved not only to be highly durable, they also met common standards of efficiency – the first of their kind to rival the performance of silicon-based cells.

The original perovskite is a calcium titanium oxide (CaTiO 3 ), but the ease of adjusting their properties gave rise to a class of several semiconductor materials that have the same crystal structure as the original perovskite: They are substances made up of two cations (positive ions) of different sizes, described by the molecular formula ABX 3 in which A and B represent cations and X represents halogens.

simulated working life

Unlike silicon, perovskites are notoriously fragile. And while their power conversion efficiency has accelerated at a remarkable rate over the past decade, the stability of these devices has been improving much more slowly.

Zhao was able to overcome this challenge by building layers that protect the active part of the solar cell.

He developed an ultra-thin covering layer between two crucial components: The light-absorbing layer of perovskite and an electrical charge-carrying layer made of capric salt and other substances. The result is that, in addition to beating the efficiency record, the semiconductor no longer burns out in a matter of weeks or months, as it used to be.

To simulate the lifespan of the solar cell, it was necessary to develop a new rapid aging process, which was done by illuminating the solar cell and simultaneously subjecting it to heat, accelerating what would naturally happen over years of exposure to the Sun. The researchers chose four aging temperatures and measured the results on these four different data streams, from the reference temperature of a typical summer day to an extreme of 110°C.

“The lifespan we want is about 30 years, but you can’t take 30 years to test your device,” said Zhao. “So we need some way to predict this life within a reasonable timeframe. That’s why this accelerated aging is so important.”

The team then extrapolated the combined data and predicted the device’s performance at room temperature over tens of thousands of hours of continuous lighting. The results showed that new perovskite solar cells should remain above 80% maximum efficiency under continuous lighting for at least five years at an average temperature of 35°C.

As there is no continuous light under the Sun, the team claims that these lab results equate to a 30-year normal operation.

