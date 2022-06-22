Plane crashes while landing at Miami airport | World

A Red Air MD-82 model plane had an accident while landing at Miami International Airport in the United States. The line operated from the Dominican Republic and carried 140 passengers and 11 crew.

During the action, the plane’s landing gear failed and he crashed. The aircraft left the runway as it was landing and came to rest in a grassy area.

All passengers were safely removed from the scene. Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to local media.

1 of 1 Plane crashed at Miami Airport — Photo: REUTERS Plane crashed at Miami Airport — Photo: REUTERS

The plane suffered damage to its underside and both wings, a fire also called attention after landing, but firefighters on the scene worked quickly to put out the flames.

Some reports point out that the pilot already knew about the problem and communicated the tower, which left emergency services ready for the moment of landing.