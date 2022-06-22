Police carry out forensic examination in store where camera ‘spied’ on PM battalion is

A team from the 21st DP (Bonsucesso) carried out an investigation this Wednesday morning at the store where the security camera that monitored military police officers from the Shock Battalion, in downtown Rio, is installed. The equipment would have been placed by one of the women suspected of spying on the agents and passing the information on to traffickers, who knew, in this way, in advance of the operations. Civil police officers photograph the security camera, which is on the facade of a hostel on Rua Frei Caneca, about 100 meters from the entrance of the battalion.

Violence: ‘My girl came running and hugged me crying’, says mother of gang rape victim at school

‘Too much cruelty’: Young woman raped by her father-in-law and kept in prison by her mother-in-law is rescued by the PM in Niterói

According to a witness, the woman would have rented the space and said that there was an ice warehouse, but the business never came to fruition. The electricity box is another point analyzed by the agents, who seek to know how the monitoring was set up. A ladder was used by them to reach the security camera.

Inside the store, several internet routers are scattered on the floor, indicating that the transmission of images was done from inside the property. Police are also looking to collect fingerprints on the equipment, which was still working on Wednesday morning.

This Tuesday, two women were arrested on suspicion of spying on BOPE and the Military Police Shock Battalion through a scheme involving security cameras and cell phones. The information was released by RJ2, from Rede Globo. According to the corporation, they would be passing on information about the departure of police officers from the barracks for operations in Rio. One of them lived very close to the BOPE unit, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of the city, and would be the wife of a police officer who is in prison. In the same neighborhood, a man was also detained by police.

Camera was installed in a hostel near the Shock Battalion Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

According to police, the pair monitored the movement of troops in real time. They were detained in a white vehicle that accompanied BOPE vehicles when the team from the unit’s barracks began to travel to the Manguinhos community for an action to support police officers from the Pacification Police Coordination (CPP). With the women, the military police seized six cell phones, with records of communication with different criminal factions linked to drug trafficking and militias.

According to the PM’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, the association and service provided by women to crime was configured.

— We have already dealt with the real possibility that the departure of the Shock Battalion, the departure of the Special Police Operations Battalion, and also when a Grupamento Aeromóvel (GAM) aircraft takes off, either in Niterói or in Lagoa, are being monitored and that the gangs may already be communicating. The Civil Police and the Military Police are conducting these investigations so that we can reach the criminals,” Blaz said.

Women were arrested on suspicion of spying on PMs Photo: Reproduction

According to the police, Carolina Teixeira da Silva, the wife of an arrested police officer, and Keley Cristina Domingos dos Santos were inside the intercepted vehicle. The two had six cell phones. One of the devices transmitted the movement of the police team online. The person accompanying the route taken by the vehicles on the other side of the line has not yet been identified. Exchanges of messages on the phone of at least one of the accused were discovered. According to Blaz, “there is nothing that links the fact” of the PM’s arrest with the scheme.

This monitoring, according to the police suspicion, had been going on for some time. Hours later, a man was arrested in the vicinity of the apartment rented by the two women near the Bope barracks. The occurrence was registered in the 21st DP (Bonsucesso).

Carolina watched from a vantage point the departure of the Bope teams. Her apartment was on the 12th floor. With the recorded footage, she followed the convoy. Likewise, the security camera installed in a hostel near the Shock Battalion also had its lens facing the unit’s gate. A witness who works in the vicinity recognized one of the women arrested in the action as someone who kept a shell business in the place where he was going to access the data collected by the camera. The equipment was seized and sent to the 21st DP.

Building where one of the suspects lived, in Laranjeiras Photo: Disclosure

According to RJ2, an exchange of messages between Carolina and an unidentified person shows, according to the police, that each point of the route was given in detail. “4 cars taking Av. Brazil. Without the big guy. We are on the Red Line”, reads one of the messages. Grandão would be a reference to the BOPE armored vehicle. The police’s job is to know which gang received this information and how this monitoring was set up by them.

Extra could not make contact with the defenses of the two prey.