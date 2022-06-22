Porto do Açu opens new selection for Integrated Technical Internship – Campos 24 Horas





21/06/2022



Applications are now open for the Integrated Technical Internship Program of the Porto do Açu Employability Network, focusing on professionals in the port complex's operating region. The opportunities for this 2nd internship group are for the companies Porto do Açu Operação, Ferroport, Vast and Dome. The objective is to develop the communities of which the enterprise is a part and expand the companies' commitment to diversity, with support from the Municipal Secretariat for Economic and Technological Development.

Last year, 12 local students started their professional trails in Porto do Açu. Gabriel Martins, who is now an Electrician at Ferroport, was one of those selected.

"I felt very welcomed by my colleagues, who embraced me from the beginning and were always willing to help me on the technical internship journey. I joined the Electrical Maintenance team, I learned a lot from the initial experience and I am very happy with my tenure", he commented. In this edition of the Internship Program, the opportunities were expanded. Until July 4th, professionals from Sanjoan will be able to register to participate in the selection process to fill 15 vacancies in the areas related to their training courses (Electromechanics, Electrotechnics, Automation, Occupational Safety, Mechanics, Electrical and Buildings). Interested candidates can apply through the CV database of the Porto do Açu Employability Network, at vacancies.com/rede-de-empregabilidade.

"We are very satisfied with the result of our 1st group of technical interns and we will maintain our commitment to developing opportunities for the surrounding community with this new edition of the Program. Through this local hiring model, we were able to absorb talent from the region, which, in turn, has the chance to enter the job market and grow professionally", said Thiago Corrêa, general manager of Human Resources at Porto do Açu Operação.

The technical internship lasts 12 months, with a workload of 6 hours a day, starting in August, with online and in-person development trails.