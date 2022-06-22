Portuguese club makes first attack by Flamengo defender

Braga made a loan proposal for defender Léo Pereira. At first, Flamengo informed that it has no interest in negotiating the athlete in this way, and the Portuguese club can make another move for the 26-year-old player, who is the fourth option in the red-black defense.

The offer was informed by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by THROW!. Braga proposed a one-season loan, until June 2023, with an option to buy at the end of this period.

Flamengo did not accept, but the club is active in the market. This week, it hit the exit of islandfor Universidad Católica, in Chile, and confirmed the hiring of Everton Chives, coming from Benfica. New moves should take place targeting the July window

Léo Pereira was hired by Flamengo in January 2020, after standing out for Athletico. The Gávea club paid BRL 34.2 million for the defender, who signed a contract until December 2024.

éo Pereira has 86 matches with Manto. In 2022, there are 17 matches, 11 of which as a starter. Only David Luiz played more than Léo among the defenders in the current season, but with the return of Rodrigo Caio and Pablo and the close recovery of Fabrício Bruno, shirt 4 will become the fifth option for coach Dorival Júnior.