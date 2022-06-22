Puppy becomes ‘traffic guard’ by helping children cross the street in Georgia; watch video | Look how nice it is

Kupata is a four-year-old stray dog ​​who lives in the town of Batumi, Georgia, and has become a social media celebrity since helping a group of children cross the street. Watch the video above.

A video of the moment, taken by a resident of a nearby building, shows the dog jumping in front of cars and barking to force them to stop, as the little students of a daycare center walk across the crosswalk along with their teacher.

Locals told Efe that the cute attitude is recurrent, as helping children cross the street is one of Kupata’s favorite activities.

The puppy, fed by area traders, is called a “traffic guard” on an Instagram page with nearly 35,000 followers. Posts show other occasions when Kupata helped children cross safely.

The good services provided earned him an award from the Department of Tourism of the Adjara region, to which the city of Batumi belongs.