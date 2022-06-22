Putin redirects Russia to BRICS and wants currency; Bolsonaro does not mention war – 06/22/2022

Without referring to the war in Ukraine and without even mentioning the Russian invasion, President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday at a BRICS event that the country is concerned about the “international context” and its impact on trade flows, supplies and investments.

The Brazilian, however, maintained his diplomatic juggling and also avoided criticizing Western countries, the target of questioning and attacks by China and Russia. The speech took place at the Brics Business Forum, through a pre-recorded video. The event serves as a preparation for the group’s summit, scheduled for Thursday.

But it was Vladimir Putin’s participation for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in a major international meeting that generated wide repercussions.

During the preparatory event, the Russian announced that his country is redirecting trade relations and investments to the countries of the bloc of emerging economies, in the face of sanctions imposed by the Americans and Europeans. In addition, he spoke about the creation of alternative financial systems and took up the idea of ​​creating a common currency to allow the flow of goods between the group’s economies.

Xi and Putin criticize the West and propose greater alliance between emerging countries

If Bolsonaro avoided turning his participation into an attack on the US and Europe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, as host, called for an effort to seek peace. But, as UOL anticipated on Tuesday, there was no agreement between the five countries of the bloc to issue a declaration of support for Putin.

Xi still sent messages to Western powers. “History shows that hegemony, political groups and bloc confrontation bring neither peace nor stability. But war and conflict,” he said.

A declared ally of Putin, the Chinese openly criticized Western powers. “The Ukrainian crisis has sounded a wake-up call for humanity,” he said. “Countries will certainly have security problems if they put blind faith in their positions of strength and expand military alliances. And seek their security at the expense of others,” said the Chinese, referring to NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe.

In his speech, Putin also directed his criticism towards the West. “While more and more politically motivated sanctions are continually being introduced, the pressure mechanisms on competitors are further strengthened,” he warned.

“There is an intentional destruction of cooperative ties; transport and logistics chains are destroyed. And all this is contrary to common sense and basic economic logic, it undermines commercial interests on a global scale, negatively affecting people’s well-being, in fact, from all countries”, he said, without referring to the fact that this is the response of Europeans and Americans to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin, however, insists that the result is a scenario in which “problems in the world economy become recurrent.”

“What we see is an economic slowdown, rising unemployment, shortages of raw materials and components. The problems to ensure global food security are getting worse; the prices of grains and other basic agricultural products are being inflated,” he said, also without saying anything. reference to the blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russian forces.

Putin announces redirection of his economy with BRICS and even talks about currency

For Putin, given the scenario, the emerging bloc needs to unite. “We are actively engaged in redirecting our trade flows and foreign economic contacts towards reliable international partners, first and foremost with the BRICS countries,” he said.

“It is important that, despite all the problems and difficulties, the BRICS trade circles are constantly strengthening mutually beneficial ties in the areas of trade, finance and investment,” he said.

According to him, in the first three months of this year, trade between Russia and the BRICS countries increased by 38%, reaching 45 billion dollars.

Putin also used his speech to indicate a redirection of his economy. “Contacts between Russian business circles and the business community of the BRICS countries have intensified,” he said.

According to him, negotiations are underway to open Indian chain stores in Russia, increase the share of Chinese cars, equipment and hardware in our market. “In turn, Russia’s presence in BRICS countries is growing. There has been a notable increase in Russian oil exports to China and India,” he said.

He also mentioned the situation with Brazil. “Agricultural cooperation is developing dynamically. Russia exports considerable amounts of fertilizers to the BRICS countries. Russian IT companies are expanding their activities in India and South Africa, and our satellites allow TV broadcasting to around than 40 million residents in Brazil”, he said.

Putin also highlighted how, in the face of financial sanctions, new alternative mechanisms are being created with emerging ones. “We are exploring the possibility of creating an international reserve currency based on the BRICS basket of currencies,” he said.

According to him, the Russian business community, in coordination with the business communities of emerging countries, is taking steps to develop new logistics routes and new production chains.

“We stand ready to work openly with all partners in good faith on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for each other’s interests, the rule of international law and equality for all nations and peoples,” he said.

In general, I would like to note that Russia is taking comprehensive measures aimed at mitigating the negative impact of the sanctions and strengthening our trade and investment relations with all states involved. Our macroeconomic policy proves to be effective in practice. We managed to protect the Russian financial system and started to stabilize the situation in the sector by providing targeted social support to citizens.

Bolsonaro: “context” worries

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, chose to avoid political themes and find himself in his economic message. “The current international context is cause for concern given the risks to trade and investment flows and the stability of energy and food supply chains,” he said.

By using these terms, Brazil has avoided criticizing Russia for the war and has not yet opened a front against Americans and Europeans, authors of the sanctions.

“Brazil’s response to these challenges is not to close itself off to the rest of the world. On the contrary. We have sought to deepen our economic integration,” he said. According to him, it is a “satisfaction” to share the same spirit of cooperation with the rest of the bloc’s members.

Bolsonaro also focused his speech on the positive aspects of a rapprochement between businessmen from the BRICS countries and insisted that his objective is to “improve Brazil’s insertion in international trade and investment flows”.

He also used the participation to sell his economic agenda, indicating that he has taken steps to make the regulatory framework safer and more transparent. Bolsonaro also cited measures of economic freedom and pension reform. “One of the government’s goals has been to increase the participation of the private sector in the economy, to promote investments in infrastructure,” he said.

Bolsonaro also highlighted Banco do Brics as an instrument to “contribute to the growth of our economies” and bets that the opening of the institution’s office in Brazil will allow it to expand its operations in the country.

When explaining to businessmen that Brazil wants to consolidate itself as a “safe and stable hub for investments”, Bolsonaro indicated that the “entry process in the OECD will be another step in this direction”. According to him, Brazil wants to participate constructively in defining the direction of the global economy.