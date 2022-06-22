RBR suspends pilot after racist comments on social networks | formula 1

RBR suspended the pilot Jüri Vips for racist and homophobic comments made during a broadcast on social media.. The team announced that it will carry out an investigation into the case. The 21-year-old Estonian currently competes for the Hitech team in Formula 2 and is a driver at the RBR youth academy.
In a broadcast on Twitch (live video streaming platform) on the channel of New Zealander Liam Lawson, also a pilot and member of the team’s academy, Vips pronounced an expression that is used to refer offensively to blacks. Moments later, Vips says “pink is a gay color”, as Liam tosses a pink cap in his direction.
“RBR has suspended junior pilot Juri Vips from all team roles with immediate effect pending a full investigation of the accident. As an organization, we condemn any kind of abuse and we have a zero tolerance policy for racist language or behavior within our organizations. “says the RBR statement on social media.
Estonian Juri Vips will race for Team Mugen in the Japanese Super Formula in 2020 — Photo: Joe Portlock/FIA F3
Shortly after the note released by the Austrian team, Vips made a post on social media.
“I wish, without reservation, to apologize for the offensive language used during a broadcast today. This language is unacceptable and does not reflect the values and principles I hold. I deeply regret my actions and it is not the example I want to set. I will cooperate with the investigation”wrote the Estonian.
In the current season, Vips also had his first experience in Formula 1. In May, at the Spanish GP, he took part in the first free practice session replacing the Mexican Sergio Pérez. In Formula 2, he occupies 7th place, with three podiums, racing for Hitech.
Vips is considered one of the great names of RBR training pilots. He got off to a promising start in karting, being the German F4 champion in 2017 and being signed the following year by the Austrian team.