Read the recap of the 3rd episode

Every man has a choice: to live guided by love or fear. The teaching of Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur) comes minutes before Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) marry Tyesha (Travina Springer), a kind of prep talk to allay the child’s fears about the future. However, his words fit like a glove for Kamala as well (Iman Vellani). After being pursued by the Department of Damage’s drones, the teenager is faced with another moral dilemma with the discovery that Kamran (Rish Shah), his mother Najma (Nimra Bucha) and many other people are, in fact, Clandestine, beings from another dimension who are looking for a way to return home. For the first time, Kamala takes a step back in a responsible attempt to find a solution that doesn’t jeopardize anyone else’s lives. But as a result, she puts one more target on herself and the people she loves. After all, which way to go: the one of love or the one of fear?

if in tick, tick…BOOM! the dilemma presented in such sweet words by the patriarch of the Khans is accompanied by laughter, here he is able to fill the eyes of the spectator. That’s because “Fearless”, an episode that marks the middle of the season of Ms. Marvel, centralizes its heroine’s origin story once and for all in her family relationships, and does so with a very particular sensitivity. There is the beauty of the ceremony, with the right to its own Bollywood dance number, but there is also a very palpable truth when talking about the strength of family ties against the prejudice of others. So it is strong when Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) tells her daughter that she doesn’t have to deal with her problems alone: ​​she’s offering the hand she didn’t receive when she arrived in the United States. Likewise, when Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) prevents entry of the Deever agent (Alysia Reiner) at the mosque, she is imposing a boundary that has historically been disrespected, all in the name of protecting her own.

Although to a lesser degree, this delicacy also applies when it comes to where the impetus for the now unmasked villain Najma comes from. Like Bruno (Matt Lintz) discovers in his research, the Clandestines — also called djinnand this is the first clue that your intentions may be less benevolent — they were exiles from the Noor dimension and together they try to find the key to leaving this world behind. They’ve been among humans for 100 years — although the episode only shows Najma with Kamala’s great-grandmother Aisha in 1942 — and maybe that’s why they not only live as a family, but are willing to do anything to get their home back. .

Cleverly, the writers took advantage of this all-or-nothing spirit to also put Kamran to choose between love and fear. So, more than attesting to the heartthrob’s character and fueling his adorable dispute with Bruno (or is it Brian?) for Kamala’s heart, his decision to turn his back on his mother adds another layer to the episode.

(It is worth mentioning that this level of cohesion and conceptual preciousness is not a constant between the series of the MCU. In all there are good intentions, but few have been as successful as Ms. Marvel. This launches viewers with a healthy dose of optimism for the final stretch of the series. After all, there are great chances, yes, that she will be in the hall of best productions since the beginning of phase 4. On TV, then, it’s not even mentioned).

Kamala doesn’t have the same instincts as Kamran, and in hiding the reason she set off the fire alarm and interrupted the wedding, she opts for fear. Luckily, her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmed), so absent and shrouded in mystery, appears calling her to visit her in Karachi with Muneeba. The invitation is not out of nostalgia, much less by chance. In the final minutes of the episode, when she was about to capture the teenager, Najma not only told her that Aisha had betrayed her — that is, therein lies her reason for rivaling the protagonist — but also exposed her to the sight of a train coming towards her. , identified precisely by the name of the Pakistani city. That is, Kamala is far from knowing the whole truth about her origin and her powers. But as she sits down with Muneeba and Sana to discuss the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters that spans generations in the family, perhaps Kamala does more than understand her ancestry. Maybe that’s the key to make it clearer why it’s worth being guided by love.

CONNECTION TO MCU

if so far Ms. Marvel made subtle connections with productions from MCUusing them more as easter eggs and jokes rather than following up on previous events, “Destinada” takes it a step further. I am not referring to the mention of Eric Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) as a source of information about interdimensional travel. He does have his role, after all, his studies put a stop to Kamala’s impulsive plans. However, the big reference is right in the opening scene, as Aisha and Najma look for the bracelets in a destroyed temple. On the ground, among the wreckage, you can see the symbol of the Ten Rings, the artifacts that gave name to Shang-Chi’s first adventure (Simu Liu) in the shared universe.

This mention will not be for nothing, because the last time we saw Shang-Chi talking about the Ten Rings, he was accompanied by none other than Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson). Therein lies the reason why the heroines find themselves in the awaited the marvels? Only the next episodes of the series will tell.

Ms. Marvel is shown on Wednesdays at Disney+.